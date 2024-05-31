NHRA on FOX Team Earns 10 Telly Awards for Television Video Excellence

The NHRA announced today that its broadcasting team was honored with 10 prestigious Telly awards, including a pair of Gold Tellys.

The 10 overall Telly awards, which honor excellence in video and television across all screens, marks an incredible achievement and are the most the NHRA has ever received in a single year. The team has now been recognized with an impressive 43 Telly awards over the past decade.

Of the 10 overall awards, NHRA was presented with two Gold Tellys, seven Silver Tellys and one Bronze Telly.

“The talented NHRA production team goes to work every day to tell the best stories we can about drag racing and drag racers,” NHRA Senior Director of Production Rob Hedrick said, “In a sport that moves as fast as ours, it’s nice when people slow down to notice the cool stuff we’re making, and it’s exciting to see their amazing work get rewarded by our industry peers.”

The NHRA on FOX team was honored in the General Sports Category with two Gold Tellys, one for the popular “NHRA in 30: Road to the Championship” broadcast and the second for coverage of the Pep Boys NHRA Nationals event on FOX.

The “NHRA in 30: Road to the Championship” showcased the journey to a world title for each of the four NHRA world champions in the professional categories, featuring behind-the-scenes interviews, comments throughout the season, their championship celebrations and more.

The Pep Boys NHRA Nationals from Maple Grove Raceway, which featured a sellout crowd on Saturday for the second straight year, enjoyed another huge audience as the NFL adjacent broadcast, kicking off the NHRA Countdown to the Championship in style.

“We are deeply appreciative of the record-setting recognition from the Telly Awards Judging Council,” NHRA Vice President of Broadcasting Steve Reintjes said. “The NHRA on FOX production team strives to raise the bar with each telecast by combining creative storytelling and technical innovation. It all starts with an immensely talented group of production professionals that exhibit a true passion for covering the sport of NHRA Drag Racing.”

The seven Silver Tellys came across several categories, including four in the Craft Show Opening Segment category for opening segments from Denver, the U.S. Nationals in Indy, Reading and “NHRA FIRE ‘EM UP!” The popular annual “NHRA in 30: They Walked Away VII” earned a Silver in the General Sports Category, as did the In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals broadcast. NHRA also earned a Silver Telly in the General Events and Experiences category.

Earning a Bronze Telly in the Craft Show Opening Segment category was “The Finals: It all ends here” opening.

Founded in 1979, the Telly Awards were created to honor excellence in local, regional, and cable television commercials with non-broadcast video and television programming added soon after. With the recent evolution and rise of digital video (web series, VR, 360, and beyond), the Telly Awards today also reflects and celebrates this exciting new era of the moving image online and offline.

The Telly Awards annually showcases the best work created within television and across video, for all screens. Receiving tens of thousands of entries from all 50 states and five continents, Telly Award winners represent work from some of the most respected advertising agencies, television stations, production companies, and publishers from around the world.

Click here to see all of the NHRA Telly Awards and to check out highlights from the award-winning segments and shows. For more information on NHRA, including the 2024 schedule, please visit www.nhra.com.

This story was originally published on May 31, 2024.