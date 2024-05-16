NHRA North Central Division & Summit Motorsports Park Ready to Welcome Racers for Summit Racing Series Team Finals

NHRA North Central Division is home to some of the finest racers in the region, and that is one of the reasons it is known as the Land of the Winners.

They put in the work and they are passionate, and as a result, they are proficient behind the wheel.

Right now, racers are laser-focused on landing a spot on the team that represents their track at the NHRA North Central Division Summit Racing Series Team Finals, and enthusiasm is escalating as the event moves from its previous longtime home of Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park in Indiana to Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio.

The prestigious race is set for Sept. 11-15, 2024 at America’s Racetrack, and making it even more rewarding, winners will advance to the NHRA Nevada Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway to race toward a world championship.

The NHRA North Central Division Summit ET Racing Series Team Finals at Summit Motorsports Park will also include a test and tune, bonus races, Race of Champions and Team Spirit Contest. There will be giveaways from many of the supporting sponsors.

“The North Central Division is looking forward to the next chapter of the Summit ET Finals with the event now being held at Summit Motorsports Park,” said William Tharpe, North Central Division director. “This will only help with providing the best experience possible for all the finalists who qualify for the event. With all the planning and support already in place, this will be the can’t-miss event of the 2024 season for any competitor in the North Central Division. Working with Bill Bader and his team at Summit Motorsports Park has been a great experience, and we are very excited for the event in September.”

In addition to Summit Motorsports Park, NHRA North Central Division member tracks include Byron Dragway, Coles County Dragway, World Wide Technology Raceway, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Wabash Valley Dragway, Wagler Motorsports Park, Beech Bend Raceway Park, Ohio Valley Dragway, Milan Dragway, Edgewater Motorsports Park and National Trail Raceway.

The event will appeal to race fans as well as racers, as the competition will be incredibly close and captivating.

“Summit Motorsports Park puts the spotlight on sportsman racing throughout the year, and that is something we will never stop doing,” said Bill Bader, president of Summit Motorsports Park. “Having the NHRA North Central Division Summit Racing Series Team Finals in our home reinforces our commitment, and our team cannot wait to welcome these fine racers from our partner tracks. It is going to be a memorable weekend for all of us.”

For more information about Summit Motorsports Park, which is at 1300 State Route 18, Norwalk, Ohio, call 419-668-5555 or visit summitmotorsportspark.com. For more information about NHRA North Central Division, visit nhradiv3.com.

