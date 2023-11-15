Connect with us

NHRA North Central Division Summit ET Racing Series Team Finals Moves to Norwalk

Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio, is proud to announce that it is the new home of the NHRA North Central Division Summit ET Racing Series Team Finals beginning in 2024.

Racers who qualify to represent their member track will be part of history at the prestigious event on Sept. 11-15 as it moves from its previous longtime home at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park in Indiana. Making it even more rewarding, winners will advance to the NHRA Nevada Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway to race toward a world championship.

“Summit Motorsports Park has a rich history in sportsman racing that started when my father bought the track 50 years ago, and continues to this day,” said Bill Bader Jr., president of Summit Motorsports Park, which welcomes more than 500,000 guests each year and is known for its hospitality. “This exciting partnership, which has been several years in the making, proves our commitment to sportsman racing. We cannot wait to welcome into our home every racer who gives it everything they have to qualify to represent their track, and our track, at the Summit ET Racing Series Team Finals. Our team is already making plans to ensure a special and significant event for everyone in attendance, whether they have previously been to our park or not. It will be memorable.”

In addition to Summit Motorsports Park, NHRA North Central Division member tracks include Byron Dragway, Coles County Dragway, World Wide Technology Raceway, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Wabash Valley Dragway, Wagler Motorsports Park, Beech Bend Raceway Park, Ohio Valley Dragway, Milan Dragway, Edgewater Motorsports Park and National Trail Raceway.

The NHRA North Central Division Summit ET Racing Series Team Finals will include a test and tune, bonus races, Race of Champions and Team Spirit Contest. There will also be giveaways from many of the supporting sponsors.

“The North Central Division is dedicated to providing the best experience possible for all Summit ET Racing competitors,” said William Tharpe, director of the North Central Division. “We realize that everyone puts in a tremendous amount of resources just to qualify for the event. The same level should be expected of all our competitors. I cannot think of a better facility to partner with as we work to elevate the Summit ET Racing Series Division Finals at Summit Motorsports Park.”

Race fans are sure to see some of the very best bracket racing in the country at the NHRA North Central Division Summit ET Racing Series Team Finals.

Summit Motorsports Park is at 1300 State Route 18, Norwalk, Ohio. For more information, call 419-668-5555 or visit www.summitmotorsportspark.com

