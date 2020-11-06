NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series to Celebrate 20th Year with Action-Packed 2021 Schedule

The NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, where NHRA’s top Sportsman competitors battle one another for national, regional, and divisional championships, will celebrate its 20th year during the 2021 race season as it competes at premier racing facilities across the country.

The 2021 season kicks off at Orlando Speed World Dragway in Orlando on Feb. 4-6 and concludes at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Nov. 4-7. During the year, the series will also feature a number of popular and exciting doubleheader events, including races at National Trail Raceway in Columbus, Ohio; Texas Motorplex in Dallas; Heartland Motorsports Park in Topeka; Yellowstone Dragstrip in Acton, Mont.; Sonoma Raceway in Northern California and Mission Raceway, Mission, BC, CAN.

ADVERTISEMENT



As part of the 70th anniversary of NHRA Drag Racing, the NHRA also plans to stream NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series events on NHRA.TV. These events will be available complimentary with a NHRA membership, and each member will also be able to stream multiple devices simultaneously. In all, NHRA.TV plans to stream more than 20 NHRA Sportsman events during the 2021 campaign.

The upcoming 2021 NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series schedule includes 44 total events with at least six races in each of the seven divisions. Additionally, there will be 25 regional events featuring the 260-mph Top Alcohol Dragster and Top Alcohol Funny Car classes next season.

“We are thrilled to see the great competition in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series continue for a 20th year in 2021 and we know it will be another action-packed season featuring so many great drivers competing across the country,” said NHRA President Glen Cromwell. “The support the Lucas family has shown to the NHRA and its Sportsman racers has been incredible and it’s exciting to see that partnership continue.”

“Sportsman competitors are a huge part of the success of NHRA Drag Racing and we are pleased to extend our support of the series for a 20th season,” said Morgan Lucas, president of Lucas Oil. “We are very much looking forward to what will be another terrific season.”

The thrilling JEGS SPORTSnationals event, which has been an annual staple of the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, will return to National Trail Raceway as part of the doubleheader weekend and takes place July 15-16. The SPORTSnationals features high-level racing in eight NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series categories as drivers collect national-level points while competing for their share of more than $100,000 in prize money.

Also, the JEGS Allstars will take place during the prestigious NHRA U.S. Nationals, Sept. 1-5 at Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis for the second straight year, adding another thrilling aspect to the biggest racing weekend of the year. Each season, the JEGS Allstars competition crowns champs in 10 categories, and an overall team champion. A highlight of each year and featuring the top sportsman drivers in the sport, the event features a total purse of more than $150,000.

“Having the JEGS Allstars take place at the NHRA U.S. Nationals was a huge success in 2020 and we couldn’t be more excited to have it return in 2021,” said Scott “Woody” Woodruff, JEGS Director of Media & Motorsports. “It gave these racers a huge spotlight and they made the most of it. We’re also excited to have the JEGS SPORTSnationals be part of a doubleheader weekend at our home track. It worked out perfectly last year and it will be even bigger in 2021.”

The Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series has long provided a valuable stepping stone to the Camping World Drag Racing Series’ professional ranks. Graduates of the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series include three-time Top Fuel world champion Steve Torrence, four-time Pro Stock champ Erica Enders, former Pro Stock champ Bo Butner, former Top Fuel world champion Shawn Langdon, Top Fuel driver and NHRA Rookie of the Year Justin Ashley, 2017 Top Fuel champ Brittany Force, five-time Pro Stock champ Jeg Coughlin, former Funny Car champion Jack Beckman, Funny Car’s Alexis DeJoria, three-time Pro Stock champ Jason Line, Funny Car’s Cruz Pedregon, Factory Stock Showdown world champion Aaron Stanfield and Funny Car’s Bob Tasca III.

Schedule subject to change.

NORTHEAST DIVISION Atco Raceway Regional April 30-May 2 Maple Grove Raceway Regional May 28-30 Lebanon Valley Dragway Regional June 23-25 Numidia Dragway July 24-25 Cecil County Dragway August 20-22 New England Dragway Regional August 27-29 Virginia Motorsports Park Regional September 24-26 SOUTHEAST DIVISION Orlando Speed World Dragway February 4-6 South Georgia Motorsports Park February 18-20 Gainesville Raceway Regional March 4-7 Atlanta Dragway May 21-23 GALOT Motorsports Park August 5-8 Rockingham Dragway October 14-17 NORTH CENTRAL DIVISION World Wide Technology Raceway Regional April 23-25 Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park Regional July 2-4 National Trail Raceway JEGS SportsNationals July 15-16 National Trail Raceway Regional July 17-18 Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis Regional August 6-8 Beech Bend Raceway Park Regional August 27-29 World Wide Technology Raceway Regional October 1-3 SOUTH CENTRAL DIVISION No Problem Raceway Regional February 26-27 Houston Raceway Park April 9-10 Texas Motorplex Regional May 13-14 Texas Motorplex May 15-16 Tulsa Raceway Park June 11-12 Thunder Valley Raceway Park October 1-2 WEST CENTRAL DIVISION Bandimere Speedway Regional June 18-19 Heartland Motorsports Park Regional July 22-23 Heartland Motorsports Park July 24-25 SRCA Dragstrip Regional August 6-8 Brainerd International Raceway August 18-19 (Wed-Thur.) Tri-State Raceway Regional September 10-12 NORTHWEST DIVISION Pacific Raceways Regional June 11-13 Mission Raceway June 24-25 Mission Raceway Regional June 26-27 Woodburn Dragstrip Regional July 9-11 Yellowstone Dragstrip August 26-27 Yellowstone Dragstrip Regional August 28 Firebird Raceway September17-19 PACIFIC DIVISION Tucson Dragway February 26-28 The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Regional March 19-21 Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park May 14-16 Sonoma Raceway July 15-16 Sonoma Raceway Regional July 17-18 The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Regional November 4-7

Comments