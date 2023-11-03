NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series Releases Event Schedule for Action-Packed 2024 Season

The NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, which features the top sportsman drivers in drag racing, announced the schedule for the 2024 season, featuring stops at standout racing facilities across the country, including a pair of new facilities on the 2024 tour.

Beginning on Feb. 16-17 at Orlando Speed World Dragway, the upcoming NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series season will include a total of 45 divisional events and 22 regional events, with the year concluding Nov. 7-10 at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The series will also make first-time stops at Pine Valley Raceway (South Central Division) in Lufkin, Texas on Oct. 18-20, and the new Flying H Dragstrip (West Central Division) in the Kansas City area on June 13-16.

The season will also include 11 doubleheader events, which have been a popular attraction for race teams, drawing an impressive number of participants.

The exciting doubleheader races will take place at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park in Phoenix (Feb. 22-25), The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (April 18-21), the Texas Motorplex in Dallas (May 16-19), Flying H Dragstrip (June 13-16), Yellowstone Drag Strip in Acton, Mont. (June 27-30), Woodburn Dragstrip in Woodburn, Ore. (July 11-14), Brainerd International Raceway (July 18-21), Pacific Raceway in Seattle (Aug. 8-11), Tulsa Raceway Park (Sept. 19-22), Famoso Dragstrip in McFarland, Calif. (Oct. 3-6) and World Wide Technology Raceway in St. Louis (Oct. 2-5).

“Sportsman racing has always been a significant part of NHRA Drag Racing and we’re excited to continue our support for such an important series during the 2024 season,” said Morgan Lucas, president of Lucas Oil. “This series includes so many talented racers and race teams, and it’s vital they have a chance to showcase those skills and all the hard work they put in at tracks across the country. We’re looking forward to the upcoming season and another great year of sportsman racing in the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series.”

The 22 regional events during the 2024 Lucas Oil Drag Racing will also feature the exciting 270-mph racing from the Top Alcohol Dragster and Top Alcohol Funny Car classes. The popular categories will be featured during the Cleetus and Cars event for the second straight season on May 3-4 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, as well as the fan-favorite “Night Under Fire” event on Aug. 2-3 at Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio.

The JEGS SPORTSnationals, which has been a staple of the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series circuit, highlights a huge four days of racing from July 10-13 at National Trail Raceway in the Columbus, Ohio-area. More than 600 competitors took part in the SPORTSnationals in 2023, with racing taking place in eight different categories. It’s annually one of the marquee events of the sportsman season and the historic race leads directly into the divisional and regional event on July 12-13 at National Trail Raceway to conclude an action-packed four days of racing.

Like the 2023 season, NHRA will also stream several Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series divisional races on either NHRA.tv or the NHRA YouTube page for free during the 2024 campaign, including action from all seven NHRA divisions.

“Lucas Oil and the Lucas family have always been so dedicated to supporting our sport and this series, and the NHRA is proud to again partner with them for another tremendous year of sportsman racing in 2024,” NHRA President Glen Cromwell said. “The series continues to enjoy exciting growth and that’s a credit to all of our partners, race teams and member tracks, and we’ve got an exciting 2024 schedule on tap for them.”

2024 NHRA LUCAS OIL DRAG RACING SERIES REGIONAL SCHEDULE

EAST REGION

Gainesville Raceway: March 1-2

Cecil County Dragway: May 10-11

Maple Grove Raceway: May 24-25

Lebanon Valley Dragway: July 5-6

New England Dragway: August 16-17

Virginia Motorsports Park: September 27-28

NORTH CENTRAL REGION

Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park: May 3-4

Summit Motorsports Park: May 31-June 2

National Trail Raceway: July 12-13

Summit Motorsports Park: August 2-3

Beech Bend Raceway Park: August 23-24

World Wide Technology Raceway: October 4-5

CENTRAL REGION

No Problem Raceway: February 23-24

Texas Motorplex: May 17-18

Flying H Dragstrip: June 14-15

Brainerd International Raceway: July 19-21

Tri-State Raceway: September 6-8

WEST REGION

Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park: February 23-24

Woodburn Dragstrip: July 11-12

Woodburn Dragstrip: July 13-14

Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park: October 19-20

The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: November 8-9

2024 NHRA LUCAS OIL DRAG RACING SERIES DIVISIONAL SCHEDULE

NORTHEAST DIVISION

Cecil County Dragway: May 10-11

Maple Grove Raceway: May 24-26

Lebanon Valley Dragway: July 5-7

Numidia Dragway: July 25-26

New England Dragway: August 16-18

Virginia Motorsports Park: September 27-29

SOUTHEAST DIVISION

Orlando Speed World Dragway: February 16-17

Gainesville Raceway: Feb 29 – March 3

South Georgia Motorsports Park: March 22-23

Silver Dollar Motorsports Park: April 19-20

GALOT Motorsports Park: June 14-15

Rockingham Dragway: October 18-19

NORTH CENTRAL DIVISION

Summit Motorsports Park: May 31-June 2

National Trail Raceway (JEGS SPORTSnationals): July 10-11

National Trail Raceway: July 12-13

Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park: August 2-3

Beech Bend Raceway Park: August 23-25

World Wide Technology Raceway: October 2-3

World Wide Technology Raceway: October 4-5

SOUTH CENTRAL DIVISION

No Problem Raceway: February 23-25

Thunder Valley Raceway Park: April 19-21

Texas Motorplex: May 16-17

Texas Motorplex: May 18-19

Tulsa Raceway Park: September 19-20

Tulsa Raceway Park: September 21-22

Pine Valley Raceway: October 18-20

WEST CENTRAL DIVISION

Tri-State Raceway: May 31-June 2

Flying H Dragstrip: June 13-14

Flying H Dragstrip: June 15-16

Brainerd International Raceway: July 18-19

Brainerd International Raceway: July 20-21

Tri-State Raceway: September 6-8

NORTHWEST DIVISION

Firebird Raceway: May 17-19

Yellowstone Drag Strip: June 27-28

Yellowstone Drag Strip: June 29-30

Woodburn Dragstrip: July 11-12

Woodburn Dragstrip: July 13-14

Pacific Raceway: August 8-9

Pacific Raceway: August 10-11

PACIFIC DIVISION

Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park: February 22-23

Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park: February 24-25

The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: April 18-19

The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: April 20-21

Famoso Dragstrip: October 3-4

Famoso Dragstrip: October 5-6

The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: November 7-10

