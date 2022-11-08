NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series Releases 2023 Regional & Divisional Schedules

The NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, starring the best and most decorated sportsman drivers in drag racing, announced the schedule for the upcoming 2023 season, featuring stops at standout racing facilities across the country.

Starting on Feb. 3-4 at Orlando Speed World Dragway, the 2023 NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series season will include 46 total divisional events and 24 regional events, finishing Nov. 3-5 at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The season will also feature nine doubleheader events, which have been a popular draw for race teams in recent seasons.

The thrilling doubleheader races will take place at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park in Phoenix (Feb. 23-26), The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas (April 19-22), Texas Motorplex in Dallas (May 18-21), Woodburn Dragstrip in Woodburn, Ore. (July 13-16), Heartland Motorsports Park in Topeka (July 27-30), Pacific Raceways in Seattle (Aug. 10-13), Yellowstone Drag Strip in Acton, Mont. (Aug. 24-26), Tulsa Raceway Park in Tulsa (Sept. 21-24) and World Wide Technology Raceway in St. Louis (Oct. 4-7).

“Sportsman racing is such an important part of NHRA Drag Racing, and we’re pleased to offer our support for such a great series during the 2023 season,” said Morgan Lucas, president of Lucas Oil. “It’s important for us to see this series continue to thrive and grow and continue to feature all the amazing racers and teams who put in so much work for their success. Next year will be another terrific season in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series and we’re excited to be part of it.”

The JEGS SPORTSnationals, which has been a staple on the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series circuit, will again take place at National Trail Raceway on July 12-13 as part of a huge weekend at the Columbus, Ohio-area facility. More than 600 drivers competed at the SPORTSnationals across high-level racing in eight different categories in 2022, making it one of the marquee events of the sportsman season. With another huge car count expected for 2023, the popular event leads directly into the divisional and regional race on July 14-16 at National Trail Raceway to conclude a big weekend of racing action.

The 25 regional events during the 2023 Lucas Oil Drag Racing will also feature the exciting 270-mph racing from the Top Alcohol Dragster and Top Alcohol Funny Car classes.

Like the 2022 season, NHRA will also stream several Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series divisional races on either NHRA.tv or the NHRA YouTube page for free during the 2023 campaign, including action from all seven NHRA divisions.

“Lucas Oil and the Lucas family have been so instrumental in supporting this tremendous series for so many years and we look forward to another year of our partnership, as well as another great season of racing,” NHRA President Glen Cromwell said. “We’ve put together an exciting 2023 schedule, and it is a huge thrill to see all of the outstanding drivers competing at such a high level at so many of our member tracks across the country.”

2023 NHRA LUCAS OIL DRAG RACING SERIES REGIONAL SCHEDULE

EAST REGION

Gainesville Raceway: March 2-5

Maple Grove Raceway: May 26-28

Lebanon Valley Dragway: June 9-11

Atco Dragway: August 4-6

New England Dragway: August 25-27

Virginia Motorsports Park: September 29-October 1

NORTH CENTRAL REGION

Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park: April 28-30

Summit Motorsports Park: June 2-4

National Trail Raceway: July 14-15

Beech Bend Raceway Park: August 25-27

World Wide Technology Raceway: October 6-7

CENTRAL REGION

No Problem Raceway: February 24-26

SRCA Dragstrip: May 5-7

Texas Motorplex: May 19-21

Bandimere Speedway: June 16-17

Heartland Motorsports Park: July 28-29

Tri-State Raceway: September 8-10

WEST REGION

Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park: February 23-26

The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: April 19-22

TBD: TBD

Woodburn Dragstrip: July 13-14

Woodburn Dragstrip: July 15-16

Pacific Raceway: August 11-13

The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: November 3-5

2023 NHRA LUCAS OIL DRAG RACING SERIES DIVISIONAL SCHEDULE

NORTHEAST DIVISION

Cecil County Dragway: April 14-16

Maple Grove Raceway: May 26-28

Lebanon Valley Dragway: June 9-11

Numidia Dragway: July 8-9

Atco Dragway: August 4-6

New England Dragway: August 25-27

Virginia Motorsports Park: September 29-October 1

SOUTHEAST DIVISION

Orlando Speed World Dragway: February 3-4

Gainesville Raceway: March 2-5

South Georgia Motorsports Park: March 17-18

Silver Dollar Raceway: April 21-22

GALOT Motorsports Park: September 15-16

Rockingham Dragway: October 21-22

NORTH CENTRAL DIVISION

Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park: April 28-30

Summit Motorsports Park: June 2-4

National Trail Raceway (JEGS SPORTSnationals): July 12-13

National Trail Raceway: July 14-16

Beech Bend Raceway Park: August 25-27

World Wide Technology Raceway: October 4-5

World Wide Technology Raceway: October 6-7

SOUTH CENTRAL DIVISION

No Problem Raceway: February 24-26

Thunder Valley Raceway Park: March 24-26

Houston Raceway Park: April 21-22

Texas Motorplex: May 18-19

Texas Motorplex: May 20-21

Tulsa Raceway Park: September 21-22

Tulsa Raceway Park: September 23-24

WEST CENTRAL DIVISION

SRCA Dragstrip: May 5-7

Tri-State Raceway: June 2-4

Bandimere Speedway: June 16-17

Heartland Motorsports Park: July 27-28

Heartland Motorsports Park: July 29-30

Tri-State Raceway: September 8-10

NORTHWEST DIVISION

Firebird Raceway: June 2-4

Woodburn Dragstrip: July 13-14

Woodburn Dragstrip: July 15-16

Pacific Raceway: August 10-11

Pacific Raceway: August 12-13

Yellowstone Drag Strip: August 24-25

Yellowstone Drag Strip: August 26

PACIFIC DIVISION

Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park: February 23-24

Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park: February 25-26

The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: April 19-20

The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: April 21-22

TBD: TBD

TBD: TBD

The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: November 3-5