News

NHRA Legend Ron Capps to Join Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) at Eldora Speedway

Published

Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) has announced that Ron Capps will join the SRX field at Tony Stewart’s Eldora Speedway on August 10th, 2023. Capps, a highly decorated NHRA driver, comes to SRX representing a new discipline of racing as the first full-time drag racer to compete in SRX.
 
“SRX pretty much took the Motorsports world by storm three years ago. We all grew up watching the IROC series and Thursday Night Thunder was something I never missed as a fan. To have these two things together is a dream for both the fans and racecar drivers,” said Ron Capps. “It is such an honor to be selected to join the SRX series this year. I’ve been a huge fan of the concept to the point where we would make sure we got to a TV when we were at our NHRA races to catch the SRX races.”
 
“It’s incredible to know that I’ll be joining some of the best racecar drivers in the world on such a historic and fast racetrack in Eldora Speedway. The coolest part is for our NHRA fans to know that they can tune in and watch one of their own battle with the best on the high banks of Eldora Speedway. I’ll be a little out of my comfort zone, but I’m going to try and make our fans proud,” said Capps.
 
“Ron is the first NHRA driver in the history of SRX to join the ranks of the very best circle track drivers in the world,” said Don Hawk, Chief Executive Officer of SRX. “I’ve seen Ron drive a straight line in NHRA so many times I’ve lost count. He’s also a 3-time World Champion who’s not a total stranger to dirt racing. Ron is a great guy, he’s good for racing, good to and for his sponsors, and will be very good for SRX.”
 
SRX will air on six consecutive Thursday nights at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN and the ESPN App, bringing back the iconic “ESPN Thursday Night Thunder” branding.

