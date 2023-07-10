NHRA Legend Kenny Bernstein To Warm-Up Antron Brown’s Top Fuel Dragster At Mile-High Nationals

This Friday, July 14, the nitro world will experience a nostalgic hit of horsepower when NHRA legend, Kenny Bernstein, warms up Antron Brown’s Matco Tools/Lucas Oil Top Fuel dragster for the kick-off qualifying session of the NHRA Mile-High Nationals.

The “King of Speed” Kenny Bernstein, a six-time NHRA series champion and International Motorsports Hall of Fame inductee, will swap seats with Antron Brown, a three-time NHRA Top Fuel world champ and team owner, to warm up the 11,000 horsepower Top Fuel dragster in Brown’s pit at Bandimere Speedway. The occasion will mark Bernstein’s first time returning to the seat of a nitro car since 2007. The historic moment is set for 2:30 p.m. MT.

Post-warmup, fans will get the chance to hear from the two top 10 winningest NHRA drivers directly as they reflect on their illustrious careers and this remarkable occurrence.

Bandimere Speedway has been a favorable battleground for both Bernstein and Brown, with the latter scoring three event championships and Bernstein claiming four Denver victories.

The legacy and achievements of both Bernstein and Brown are nothing short of astonishing. Brown, ranked seventh among the winningest drivers in NHRA history, has secured 72 wins, including 56 Top Fuel and 16 Pro Stock Motorcycle victories. Just a step behind, Bernstein, ranked eighth, has an impressive tally of 69 wins—39 in Top Fuel and 30 in Funny Car.

This won’t be the first time Bernstein and Brown’s records align. Last year, Brown equaled Bernstein’s career wins when he secured his first victory as a team owner at the 2022 Menards NHRA Nationals in Topeka, Kan.

It’s been decades since Bernstein became the first NHRA driver to smash the 300-mph barrier in 1992, earning him the much-deserved moniker “King of Speed.” Bernstein’s return to warm up Brown’s dragster not only adds an electrifying angle to the upcoming Mile-High Nationals but it also pays tribute to the pair’s collective achievements in the history of drag racing.

