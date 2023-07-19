Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

NHRA Legend Don Prudhomme To Serve As Grand Marshal, Sign Autographs At Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals

Published

NHRA legend Don “The Snake” Prudhomme will be the grand marshal at this weekend’s 34th annual Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals, returning to Pacific Raceways where he competed for years on the national event stage. He also will appear at a number of special events during the weekend at the track, including an autograph session on Saturday.

Prudhomme, who won the NHRA FallNationals Funny Car title back-to-back in Seattle in 1975 and ’76 en route to two of his four world championships, will be in the announcer’s booth for Friday’s first qualifying session and then take part in a Super Fan Appreciation Meet & Greet and Breakfast at the Finish Line Club Saturday at 9 a.m. That is followed by an autograph session at 11 a.m. at the Flav-R-Pac display and a Q&A session with fans at the Nitro Alley Stage between the second and third qualifying sessions. Prudhomme also will be part of the NHRA on FOX broadcast show that evening.

Prior to eliminations, Prudhomme will lead the SealMaster NHRA Track Walk Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and will be celebrated as the event’s grand marshal during the pre-race ceremony.

The weekend opens with a NHRA Fan Fest presented by Explore Auburn on Thursday, with an impressive lineup of drivers that includes legendary 16-time Funny Car world champion John Force, Top Fuel points leader Justin Ashley, Josh Hart, Hector Arana Jr., Kelly Clontz and more. It takes place from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday in front of Dave & Buster’s at The Outlet Collection (1101 Outlet Collection Dr. SW, Auburn, WA 98001), with autographs and a meet and greet taking place from 6-7 p.m.

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series qualifying from Seattle will feature one round at 4:00 p.m. PT on Friday, July 21 and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, July 22 at 1:45 and 4:15 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. PT on Sunday, July 23. Television coverage includes qualifying action on FS1 at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, and then eliminations on FOX at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday.

To purchase tickets to the Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals, fans can visit www.nhra.com or call 800-884-6472. For more information about NHRA, visit www.nhra.com.

In this article:

You May Also Like

pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.