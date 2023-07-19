NHRA Legend Don Prudhomme To Serve As Grand Marshal, Sign Autographs At Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals

NHRA legend Don “The Snake” Prudhomme will be the grand marshal at this weekend’s 34th annual Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals, returning to Pacific Raceways where he competed for years on the national event stage. He also will appear at a number of special events during the weekend at the track, including an autograph session on Saturday.

Prudhomme, who won the NHRA FallNationals Funny Car title back-to-back in Seattle in 1975 and ’76 en route to two of his four world championships, will be in the announcer’s booth for Friday’s first qualifying session and then take part in a Super Fan Appreciation Meet & Greet and Breakfast at the Finish Line Club Saturday at 9 a.m. That is followed by an autograph session at 11 a.m. at the Flav-R-Pac display and a Q&A session with fans at the Nitro Alley Stage between the second and third qualifying sessions. Prudhomme also will be part of the NHRA on FOX broadcast show that evening.

Prior to eliminations, Prudhomme will lead the SealMaster NHRA Track Walk Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and will be celebrated as the event’s grand marshal during the pre-race ceremony.

The weekend opens with a NHRA Fan Fest presented by Explore Auburn on Thursday, with an impressive lineup of drivers that includes legendary 16-time Funny Car world champion John Force, Top Fuel points leader Justin Ashley, Josh Hart, Hector Arana Jr., Kelly Clontz and more. It takes place from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday in front of Dave & Buster’s at The Outlet Collection (1101 Outlet Collection Dr. SW, Auburn, WA 98001), with autographs and a meet and greet taking place from 6-7 p.m.

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series qualifying from Seattle will feature one round at 4:00 p.m. PT on Friday, July 21 and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, July 22 at 1:45 and 4:15 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. PT on Sunday, July 23. Television coverage includes qualifying action on FS1 at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, and then eliminations on FOX at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday.

To purchase tickets to the Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals, fans can visit www.nhra.com or call 800-884-6472. For more information about NHRA, visit www.nhra.com.