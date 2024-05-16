Connect with us

NHRA Launches PlayNHRA Initiative to Allow Fans Access to Fantasy Games, Gaming and Betting for NHRA National Events

NHRA announced today an exciting and landmark step forward for the company with the launch of PlayNHRA, an innovative new initiative that will provide fans opportunities to engage in fantasy games, gaming, and betting for NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series events.

As part of PlayNHRA, NHRA’s partnerships with leading sports books and fantasy sports providers will enable fans to sign up for free and legally wager on national events and other outcomes in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series.

Odds will be released and wagers will be accepted beginning with the Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, which takes place June 7-9 at Bristol Dragway. 

“PlayNHRA marks a huge and significant step forward for the NHRA and its fans,” NHRA Vice President and Chief Development Officer Brad Gerber said. “This initiative will provide a destination for fans to enjoy the safest and most regulated place to bet on NHRA drag racing, participate in fantasy games, and engage with our sport in so many new ways.”

As part of the PlayNHRA initiative, NHRA has partnered with an industry-leading firm, IC360, to educate employees, race teams and other stakeholders about sports betting and to maintain the integrity of the sport through data intelligence, fraud prevention and monitoring of wagering patterns. 

“NHRA is committed to maintaining the integrity of our sport. By partnering with IC360, as well as licensed and regulated sportsbooks and fantasy operators, NHRA will help ensure everyone who engages with PlayNHRA will enjoy a safe and well-regulated betting and gaming environment,” NHRA Vice President and General Counsel Alen Cisija said. “This was a vital step in the creation and rollout of PlayNHRA.”

For more information on NHRA, including the 2024 schedule, please visit www.NHRA.com.

