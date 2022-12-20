NHRA, JEGS Partner on Long-Term Extension; JEGS Allstars Moves to Texas Motorplex

NHRA officials announced today that JEGS, an industry-leading DTC, e-commerce retailer and distributor of high-performance automotive aftermarket parts and accessories, will continue as a partner of NHRA as part of a multi-year extension.

The long-term partnership includes the continuation of the longtime JEGS Allstars and JEGS SPORTSnationals, two popular events for racers on the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series circuit. It was also announced that the JEGS Allstars will move to the famed Texas Motorplex for the first time as part of the track’s Stampede for Speed and the Texas NHRA FallNationals on Oct. 12-15 in Dallas.

The JEGS SPORTSnationals will again take place at National Trail Raceway in Columbus on July 12-13.

“The JEGS Allstars gives these racers a huge spotlight on a unique stage, and we’re excited to see this great event move to Texas Motorplex as part of the Texas NHRA FallNationals,” JEGS Vice President of Marketing Ralph Mondeaux said. “JEGS is committed to the racers on and off the track and making this great event better each year remains a major priority. By having it in Dallas as part of the track’s Stampede of Speed, it adds another standout addition to the event, and we know all the racers competing at the JEGS Allstars are looking forward to racing for team and individual titles at Texas Motorplex.”

Celebrating its 38th year in 2022, the JEGS Allstars competition is one of the most highly-anticipated events of the year for the standout drivers in the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series. The unique event crowns individual champions in 10 separate eliminators, in addition to the overall team title. Racers can only qualify for the prestigious event by earning points in their home divisions during year-long battles in the following categories — Top Alcohol Dragster, Top Alcohol Funny Car, Competition, Super Stock, Stock, Super Comp, Super Gas, Super Street, Top Dragster and Top Sportsman.

The JEGS Allstars brings out the best from across NHRA’s seven geographic divisions for the special race, including competitors from all 50 states and internationally. Winning the legacy-building and prestigious race is a lifetime goal for all racers in the circuit and also adds another marquee, must-see event to the Texas NHRA FallNationals at the Texas Motorplex and their 10-day Stampede of Speed festival.

“Bringing the JEGS Allstars to the Texas NHRA FallNationals is a great addition to the Stampede of Speed,” Texas Motorplex Co-Owner Christie Meyer Johnson said. “Having so many of the top regional drivers and teams from all over the country come to Texas for this premier event will be amazing. We are excited to be highlighting some of the best driver talent in the country.”

The popular JEGS SPORTSnationals returns as part of a huge weekend at National Trail Raceway next summer. Last year, more than 600 drivers competed at the race across eight different categories, making it one of the top events of the sportsman season. Leading directly into a divisional and regional race on July 14-16 at National Trail Raceway, the JEGS SPORTSnationals kicks off a massive weekend of racing action, with a win at the special event offering significant prestige.

Winners receive a one-of-a-kind copper Wally branded with JEGS, with the event delivering one of the largest fields of cars in the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series all season.

“We’re again thrilled to have the JEGS NHRA SPORTSnationals at JEGS home track at National Trail Raceway,” National Trail Raceway Owner Jay Livingston said. “This is such a massive event on our schedule and it’s always exciting to see the huge turnout for the JEGS SPORTSnationals and the regional race that follows it. National Trail Raceway has enjoyed such a long and storied relationship with JEGS and it’s great to see that continue in 2023 and beyond.”

“We’re thrilled to continue our amazing partnership with JEGS and see these terrific events like the JEGS Allstars and JEGS SPORTSnationals continue well into the future,” NHRA Vice President and Chief Development Officer Brad Gerber added. “Both programs and events mean a great deal to the NHRA and our standout sportsman racers, and we’re excited to see the JEGS Allstars move to Texas Motorplex to make an already huge event even bigger and even more special.”

For more information about JEGS, please visit www.JEGS.com. For more information about NHRA, please visit www.NHRA.com.

2023 JEGS Allstars Qualifying Events

Divisional Schedule

Northeast Division 1

Aug 5 – Aug 7, 2022: Atco Raceway, Atco, NJ

Aug 26 – Aug 27, 2022: New England Dragway, Epping, NH

Sep 30 – Oct 2, 2022: Virginia Motorsports Park, Richmond, VA

Apr 14 – Apr 16, 2023: Cecil County Dragway, Rising Sun, MD

May 26 – May 28, 2023: Maple Grove Raceway, Reading, PA

Jun 9 – Jun 11, 2023: Lebanon Valley Dragway, West Lebanon, NY

Jul 8 – Jul 9, 2023: Numidia Dragway, Numidia, PA

Southeast Division 2

May 20 – May 22, 2022: Rockingham Dragway, Rockingham, NC

Sep 16 – Sep 18, 2022: GALOT Motorsports Park, Dunn, NC

Oct 14 – Oct 15, 2022: Orlando Speed World Dragway, Orlando

Feb 3 – Feb 4, 2023: Orlando Speed World Dragway, Orlando

Mar 2 – Mar 5, 2023: Gainesville Raceway, Gainesville, FL

Mar 17 – Mar 18, 2023: South Georgia Motorsports Park, Cecil, GA

North Central Division 3

Aug 5 – Aug 7, 2022: Route 66 Raceway, Chicago

Aug 26 – Aug 28, 2022: Beech Bend Raceway Park, Bowling Green, KY

Oct 6 – Oct 7, 2022: World Wide Technology Raceway, St. Louis

Oct 8 – Oct 9, 2022: World Wide Technology Raceway, St. Louis

Apr 28 – Apr 30, 2023: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Brownsburg, IN

Jun 2 – Jun 4, 2023: Summit Motorsports Park, Norwalk, OH

Jul 14 – Jul 16, 2023: National Trail Raceway, Columbus, OH

South Central Division 4

Apr 8 – Apr 10, 2022: Houston Raceway Park, Houston

May 19 – May 20, 2022: Texas Motorplex, Dallas

May 21 – May 22, 2022: Texas Motorplex, Dallas

Jun 10 – Jun 12, 2022: Osage Hotel and Casino Tulsa Raceway Park, Tulsa, OK

Feb 24 – Feb 26, 2023: No Problem Raceway, Belle Rose, LA

Mar 24 – Mar 26, 2023: Thunder Valley Raceway Park, Noble, OK

Apr 21 – Apr 23, 2023: Houston Raceway Park, Houston

May 18 – May 19, 2023: Texas Motorplex, Ennis, TX

May 20 – May 21, 2023: Texas Motorplex, Ennis, TX

West Central Division 5

Sep 9 – Sep 11, 2022: Tri-State Raceway, Earlville, IA

May 5 – May 7, 2023: SRCA Dragstrip Great Bend, KS

Jun 2 – Jun 4, 2023: Tri-State Raceway, Earlville, IA

Jun 16 – Jun 17, 2023: Bandimere Speedway, Denver

Jul 27 – Jul 28, 2023: Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, KS

Jul 29 – Jul 30, 2023: Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, KS

Northwest Division 6

Jul 8 – Jul 8, 2022: Woodburn Dragstrip, Woodburn, OR

Jul 8 – Jul 10, 2022: Woodburn Dragstrip, Woodburn, OR

Aug 25 – Aug 26, 2022: Yellowstone Dragstrip, Acton, MT

Aug 27 – Aug 27, 2022: Yellowstone Dragstrip, Acton, MT

Sep 9 – Sep 10, 2022: Mission Raceway, Mission, BC

Jun 2 – Jun 4, 2023: Firebird Raceway, Boise, ID

Jul 13 – Jul 14, 2023: Woodburn Dragstrip, Woodburn, OR

Jul 15 – Jul 16, 2023: Woodburn Dragstrip, Woodburn, OR

Pacific Division 7

Oct 13 – Oct 14, 2022: Famoso Dragstrip, McFarland, CA

Oct 15 – Oct 16, 2022: Famoso Dragstrip, McFarland, CA

Nov 4 – Nov 6, 2022: The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

Feb 23 – Feb 24, 2023: Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, Chandler, AZ

Feb 25 – Feb 26, 2023: Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, Chandler, AZ

Apr 20 – Apr 21, 2023: The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

Apr 22 – Apr 23, 2023: The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

Regional Schedule

East Region

Aug 5 – Aug 7, 2022: Atco Raceway, Atco, NJ

Aug 26 – Aug 27, 2022: New England Dragway, Epping, NH

Sep 30 – Oct 2, 2022: Virginia Motorsports Park, Richmond, VA

Mar 2 – Mar 5, 2023: Gainesville Raceway, Gainesville, FL

May 26 – May 28, 2023: Maple Grove Raceway, Reading, PA

Jun 9 – Jun 11, 2023: Lebanon Valley Dragway, West Lebanon, NY

North Central Region

Aug 5 – Aug 7, 2022: Route 66 Raceway, Chicago

Aug 26 – Aug 28, 2022: Beech Bend Raceway Park, Bowling Green, KY

Oct 7 – Oct 9, 2022: World Wide Technology Raceway, St Louis

May 6 – May 7, 2023: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Brownsburg, IN

Jun 2 – Jun 4, 2023: Summit Motorsports Park, Norwalk, OH

Jul 14 – Jul 15, 2023: National Trail Raceway, Columbus, OH

Central Region

May 19 – May 21, 2022: Texas Motorplex, Ennis, TX

Sep 9 – Sep 11, 2022: Tri-State Raceway, Earlville, IA

Feb 24 – Feb 26, 2023: No Problem Raceway, Belle Rose, LA

May 5 – May 7, 2023: SRCA Dragstrip, Great Bend, KS

May 19 – May 21, 2023: Texas Motorplex, Ennis, TX

Jun 16 – Jun 17, 2023: Bandimere Speedway, Denver

Jul 28 – Jul 29, 2023: Heartland Motorsports Park, Topeka, KS

West Region

Jul 8 – Jul 10, 2022: Woodburn Dragstrip, Woodburn, OR

Aug 25 – Aug 27, 2022: Yellowstone Dragstrip, Acton, MT

Nov 4 – Nov 6, 2022: The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

Feb 24 – Feb 26, 2023: Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, Chandler, AZ

Apr 21 – Apr 22, 2023: The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

Jul 13 – Jul 14, 2023: Woodburn Dragstrip, Woodburn, OR

Jul 15 – Jul 16, 2023: Woodburn Dragstrip, Woodburn, OR

