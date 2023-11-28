NHRA, Fox Sports Release TV Schedule for 2024 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series Season

The NHRA and FOX Sports today announced the television schedule for the upcoming 2024 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season, which includes eight broadcasts on the FOX broadcast network.

All 21 races, plus the Pep Boys NHRA All-Star Callout events in Top Fuel and Funny Car, and the GETTRX NHRA All-Star Callout events in Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle, will be broadcast on either FOX or FS1. The 2024 season in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series opens on March 7-10 with the 55th annual NHRA Gatornationals at Gainesville Raceway, with the Pep Boys NHRA Top Fuel All-Star Callout being showcased at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 9 on FS1 and eliminations following the next day.

For the fourth consecutive season, a race in September in the Countdown to the Championship will also air on FOX adjacent to a FOX NFL broadcast, allowing NHRA to enjoy a huge platform during its playoffs. That opportunity has continually led to huge audiences, including an average of more than 1.5 million viewers on FOX last year during the broadcast from Maple Grove Raceway.

That marks the final race of the season appearing on the FOX broadcast network, following a summer filled with incredible racing action on the broadcast network. Along with a race to-be-determined on FOX, that includes the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals from Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk (June 30), the Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals from Pacific Raceways (July 21), the DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals from Sonoma Raceway (July 28), the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals from Brainerd International Raceway (Aug. 18) and the Pep Boys NHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout in Indy (Sept. 1).

The prestigious 70th annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, the world’s biggest drag race, will also air from Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on both FOX and FS1, including five hours of eliminations on FOX on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 2 to give fans extensive coverage from the Big Go. A year ago, nearly 2.1 million viewers tuned into original airings of the event, the most for original broadcasts of The Big Go since 2017.

In all, six of the early-season broadcasts on FS1 will enjoy NASCAR lead-ins, putting in NHRA in a prime viewership window. Each of the NHRA All-Star Callout events will receive their own show on Saturday as well, with the GETTRX NHRA Pro Stock All-Star Callout airing at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 18 on FS1 from Chicago, and the GETTRX NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle All-Star Callout airing at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 27 from Sonoma.

The NHRA and FOX relationship began in 2016, and NHRA and FOX Sports announced a multiyear extension of their agreement in 2021, including expanded coverage, the NFL adjacent event during the Countdown to the Championship, and five hours of finals coverage at the NHRA U.S. Nationals over Labor Day Weekend each year. The partnership has also led to numerous innovations on the broadcast in recent years, with the NHRA on FOX team collecting numerous Telly awards in 2023.

FOX Sports and NHRA are also scheduling NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series broadcasts, as well as shows featuring the NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series across the FOX Sports networks.

NHRA races will also appear in Canada and the Caribbean through FOX Sports Racing as well, as well as through the FOX Sports app.

For more information on NHRA, including the full 2024 schedule, please visit www.nhra.com.