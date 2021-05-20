NHRA, Fox Sports Announce TV Schedule for Remainder of 2021 Season

NHRA and FOX Sports announced today the remainder of the 2021 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series television schedule.

The 2021 Camping World Series features eight telecasts on the FOX Broadcast Network (FOX), including the season-opener in Gainesville which saw viewership of nearly 2 million NHRA fans glued to their TVs during eliminations.

One of the seven events remaining on FOX will be the prestigious Dodge//SRT NHRA U.S. Nationals in Indianapolis. NHRA fans will see their favorite drivers battle for their place in the NHRA Countdown to the Championship.

“The strength of our partnership with FOX Sports is evident with our 2021 programming slate,” said Steve Reintjes, NHRA Vice President of Broadcasting. “Our successful season-launch on FOX in Gainesville was followed by quality productions in Las Vegas, Atlanta, and the Charlotte 4-wide. We’re excited to hit our stride with a strong programming lineup and an exciting opportunity to race adjacent to an NFL singleheader on FOX during our Charlotte 2 fall event.”

Brian Lohnes and two-time NHRA Funny Car champion Tony Pedregon return to the booth for the FOX NHRA broadcast team, with reporting from two-time NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series national champion Bruno Massel, Amanda Busick, Jamie Howe and John Kernan.

FOX Sports and NHRA also are scheduling 16 NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series broadcasts, and 12 E3 Spark Plugs Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by J&A Service broadcasts across FOX Sports networks.

NHRA races will appear in Canada and the Caribbean through FOX Sports Racing, as well as through the FOX Sports app.

2021 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series Schedule (times subject to change):

Mopar Express Lane NHRA SpringNationals Presented By Pennzoil, Baytown, Texas – May 23, 6:00 PM ET – FS1

TascaParts.com NHRA New England Nationals Presented By Bandero Premium Tequila, Epping, NH – June 13, 1:30 PM ET – FOX

Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Norwalk, OH – June 27, 2:00 PM ET – FOX

Dodge//SRT Mile-High NHRA Nationals Presented By Pennzoil, Morrison, CO – July 18 – 4:00 PM ET – FS1

NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma, CA –July 25 – 4:00 PM ET – FS1

Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals, Pomona, CA – Aug. 1, 4:00 PM ET – FOX

Menards NHRA Nationals Presented By PetArmor, Topeka, KS – Aug.15, 3:00 PM ET – FOX

Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd, MN – Aug.22, 3:00 PM ET – FOX

Dodge//SRT NHRA U.S. Nationals, Indianapolis, IN – 1:00 PM ET – Sept.5, – FOX (coverage begins at 11:00 AM ET on FS1 on Sunday, Sept. 5)

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series Countdown to the Championship Schedule (times subject to change):

Mopar Express Lane NHRA Nationals Presented By Pennzoil, Reading, Pa. – Sept. 12, 2:00 PM ET – FS1

NHRA Carolina Nationals, Concord, NC – Sept. 19, 2:00 PM ET – FOX (adjacent to an NFL singleheader)

NHRA Midwest Nationals, Madison, IL – Sept. 26, 2:00 PM ET – FS1

Texas NHRA FallNationals, Ennis, TX – Oct. 10, 3:00 PM ET – FS1

NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol, TN – Oct. 17, 2:00 PM ET – FS1

Dodge//SRT NHRA Nationals Presented By Pennzoil, Las Vegas, NV – Oct. 31, 5:00 PM ET – FS1

Auto Club NHRA Finals, Pomona, Calif. – Nov. 11, 4:00 PM ET – FS1

