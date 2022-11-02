NHRA, Fairplex Announce Long-Term Extension for Racing Through 2033 Season

Connect with us

Officials at NHRA and the Fairplex today announced an exciting long-term extension between the two longtime partners, ensuring NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series action will take place at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip through at least the 2033 season.

The historic track has been the home of NHRA drag racing since 1953 and has hosted the NHRA Winternationals since 1961 and the NHRA Finals since 1984. The NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series will also close out a thrilling, record-breaking 2022 year with the upcoming 57th annual Auto Club NHRA Finals at the legendary track in Pomona on Nov. 10-13.

The partnership between NHRA and the Fairplex had originally run through the 2028 season, with the multi-year extension continuing to affirm the long-term commitment for NHRA championship drag racing twice a year at the facility for at least the next decade.

“Fairplex is pleased to continue our relationship with the National Hot Rod Association. The City of Pomona and Fairplex are synonymous with drag racing and NHRA. There is so much history here, and now, we have a lot to look forward to in the future,” said Walter Marquez, President and CEO of Fairplex.

For nearly seven decades, the historic facility has been a meaningful location for drag racing, with NHRA and Fairplex forging a lasting relationship. The track has played host to some of the biggest and most memorable moments in drag racing history, with drivers looking to leave their mark and craft their legacies with victories at the NHRA Winternationals and Finals.

For the upcoming 2023 season at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, the 63rd annual Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals is set to take place in Pomona on March 30-April 2, with the 58th annual In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals set for Nov. 9-12 next year.

“Pomona is the birthplace of NHRA drag racing and it’s vitally important for us to continue that long tradition of racing at this premier Southern California location,” NHRA President Glen Cromwell said. “We’re excited to extend this great partnership with the Fairplex and continue to work closely with Walter and his terrific team. The Winternationals and Finals at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip are filled with such incredible history, and we’re thrilled to see that continue for years to come.”

The Auto Club NHRA Finals serves as the final event of the six-race Countdown to the Championship playoffs in 2022, as world champions will be crowned in Pomona. To purchase tickets to the event or for more information about NHRA, please visit www.NHRA.com.

