NHRA Countdown to the Championship Hits Halfway Point in Dramatic Fashion

The first three races of the NHRA Countdown to the Championship playoffs have certainly lived up to the billing. There’s been record runs, sellout crowds, dominant performances, surprise winners and massive moves made – and we’re only at the halfway point of the six-race playoffs.

After a thrilling three-week sprint in Martin, Rockingham and St. Louis to get us started, only three races remain during an incredible season. Up next is Texas Motorplex to cap off the Stampede for Speed, followed by Las Vegas and then the can’t-miss finale, the In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals on Nov. 12-15 at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip.

With three races left in NHRA’s 75th anniversary season, here’s a breakdown of what’s happened and what we could expect the rest of the way:

TOP FUEL

Halfway status: The two-horse race between Shawn Langdon and Doug Kalitta that’s dominated the entire season (and much of last year, too) has continued in the Countdown. That’s not surprising for most, but Langdon and his team have appeared to reach another level. He’s won four straight races counting Indy and has started to pull away. A first-round loss in St. Louis hurt Kalitta, and he’s now 116 points back of his teammate. Langdon is a perfect 12-0 in the playoffs thus far – setting another speed record in Martin – and seems remarkably determined to put a massive exclamation point on his season.

Biggest mover: Will Smith entered the Countdown 12th in points and just two round wins. After three races in the playoffs, it seems like a totally different car. Smith is now fifth in points – jumping a whopping four spots in St. Louis – and has six round wins in the Countdown, including his first final round appearance. Third through ninth is packed tight, so there could be some significant changes by the end of Pomona, but there’s no doubt the rookie has made a strong impression in the playoffs.

What’s next: At this rate, it’s certainly not too early to talk about the possibility of Langdon sweeping the Countdown – something only Top Fuel standout Steve Torrence has done. Langdon has been equally dominant thus far in the postseason and it’s difficult to see anyone – minus Kalitta – who can match him performance-wise. Langdon been close to a title the last two seasons, which has driven the entire team, and it doesn’t seem like a slip-up is in their near future.

FUNNY CAR

Halfway status: After a raucous regular season, this has lived up to the billing already. Jordan Vandergriff won from the No. 16 spot to kick the playoffs off with a bang, followed by wins from points leader Matt Hagan and Austin Prock. There’s been mega-matchups as early as the first round, which has paved the way for major shifts in just three races. Hagan has been steady, while Vandergriff is in second, 72 points back. Prock is 106 points out of first in his journey for a three-peat, but it feels like there’s plenty of dramatics still in store the rest of the way.

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Biggest mover: Things looked dire for Prock after a first-round loss in Martin after qualifying No. 1. But in true workmanlike fashion, the reigning back-to-back world champ isn’t going down without a fight. He went through an incredible field in St. Louis and is now third in points, up three spots from where he started the playoffs. The championship dream is still very much alive for the standout.

In the other direction, it’s unfortunately been three-time world champ Ron Capps, who has dropped four spots (second to sixth) while hitting a slump at the worst possible time.

What’s next: Another Hagan-Prock duel would be a heck of a lot of fun, but Vandergriff seems up for the challenge as well. Even if it becomes a three-horse race down the stretch, the class is so loaded, the likes of Jack Beckman, J.R. Todd and Capps will certainly have some say in what goes down the rest of the way. Without question, early-round showdowns will be unavoidable. Hagan and Prock have won the last three races in Dallas, with Prock winning last year, while they’ve also both been great in Las Vegas and Pomona.

PRO STOCK

Halfway status: This hasn’t gone the way anybody likely thought, as Elite Motorsports has swept the first three races, with Troy Coughlin Jr., points leader Greg Stanfield and Aaron Stanfield getting wins. Greg Anderson hasn’t been to the semifinals yet in the playoffs, while last year’s world champ, Dallas Glenn, is after his first playoff win after winning four of the five races in 2025. Matt Hartford has stayed steady in third, but Greg Stanfield has suddenly become the man to beat in what’s been a wild three races.

Biggest mover: Coughlin kicked off Elite Motorsports’ impressive start to the Countdown with the victory in Martin and he followed it up by qualifying No. 1 in St. Louis – with a track record, no less. His car’s turnaround has been eye-opening and he’s moved from 10th to fifth in three races. Plenty more is in reach, too, if he stays hot like this. Rookie Cody Anderson has also jumped up three spots – helped by his first career final in Rockingham – as he continues his rapid ascent in the class.

What’s next: Honestly, it’s anyone’s guess. This class gets seemingly more unpredictable by the race, so the final three races could go in wildly different directions. Does Anderson or Glenn get hot, as they’ve been prone to do? Is there a first-time champion? How about the consistent efforts of Greg Stanfield – maybe he continues that and rolls to the world title. All – plus many more – are all in play in what should be a fascinating finish.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE

Halfway status: Vance & Hines riders Richard Gadson and Gaige Herrera, who have combined to win the last three world titles, have made a pretty strong statement the last two races, with Gadson winning in Rockingham and Herrera dominating in St. Louis. At the same time, title contenders Matt and Angie Smith haven’t had quite the same success, quickly falling behind with three races remaining. Matt had momentum after winning Indy, but that has quickly shifted to Gadson and Herrera. Ryan Oehler has turned heads, too, moving to fifth in points.

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Biggest mover: Let’s go with John Hall, who is the only rider in the class to jump more than one spot in the postseason. That was helped immensely by Hall’s Martin victory and he’s currently third in points. That’s the best showing for Matt Smith Racing thus far in the postseason, as both Matt and Angie have dropped two spots. There’s time to reverse that, but MSR will need a big weekend in Dallas to get back on track.

What’s next: Gadson has been remarkably consistent going on two years now, so it’s hard to see him getting flustered and tripping up down the stretch. If that’s the case, it might be difficult for even the likes of Herrera to track him down, even currently at 32 points back. Gadson won in Dallas a year ago and a repeat would obviously put him on a great track. Still, plenty can happen if MSR or Oehler can break through at Texas Motorplex.

To purchase tickets to any of the final three races in the NHRA Countdown to the Championship, please visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. For more information about NHRA, including the full television schedule for the 2026 playoffs, please visit www.NHRA.com.