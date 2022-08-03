Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

NHRA Concert Series Added to NHRA U.S. Nationals

Published

Along with the thrilling racing action NHRA fans expect from the prestigious Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, racer goers will also be treated to a star-studded concert as country superstar Colt Ford will headline at this year’s NHRA Concert Series Presented by 8-Track Entertainment.

As NHRA competitors gear up for the NHRA U.S. Nationals, the musical talents of Ford on Saturday, September 3, at 3:00 p.m. as well as rising star Anna McElroy on Friday, Sept. 2 at 5:00 p.m., and country rock-duo BoomTown Saints on Sunday, Sept. 4, at 2:00 p.m. amp up to perform for the NHRA fans at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

Headliner Ford is a Georgia native and a singer, songwriter, rapper, musician and performer and keeps up pace as the country’s preeminent independent maverick. Selling over three million albums, attracting millions of followers on social media and hitting one billion-plus streams, the country rap pioneer’s dynamic discography spans collaborations with Toby Keith, Brad Paisley, Keith Urban and Jermaine Dupri as well as members of No Doubt, Lit, and Lady Antebellum. Additionally, he co-wrote No. 1 hits “Dirt Road Anthem,” and “Country Must Be Country Wide,” with artists Jason Aldean and Brantley Gilbert respectively.

Kicking off the weekend’s entertainment is up-and-coming musician McElroy. A talented singer and songwriter, McElroy’s passion for music commenced at age four when she began singing. A native of Alabama, she has opened for such country artists as Lee Ann Womack, Joe Diffie, Jon Langston and Clay Walker.

Hot country duo BoomTown Saints opens for Ford on Saturday and will also take the stage on Sunday. Their innovative artistry, elite musicianship and precise multi-part harmonies makes their high-energy show exceptional from the very first song. Their brand of southern rock/rocking country continues to resonate with a growing fan-base as they crisscross the country entertaining audiences nationwide celebrating the release of their debut single, “All Trucks Go to Heaven.”

Tickets for the Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals and NHRA Concert Series Presented by 8-Track Entertainment are now available at NHRA.com/tickets.

In this article:
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

News

MWDRS Mourns Loss of Pro Mod Driver Ronnie Hobbs at Great Bend Nationals

The Mid-West Drag Racing Series (MWDRS) is saddened over the passing of Pro Mod driver Ronnie Hobbs following an on-track incident during Friday night...

June 6, 2022

Exclusive

Leah Pruett Through the Years

Leah Pruett scored the first NHRA Top Fuel win for her and husband Tony Stewart’s professional drag racing team this past weekend in Denver,...

July 21, 2022

News

Big Money Bracket Racer Sean Serra Dies at 27

Drag racer Sean Serra has passed away in a tragic car accident. He was 27 years old. Serra was involved in a single-car rollover...

July 7, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.