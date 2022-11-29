NHRA Champion Antron Brown, Sturdiwheat Partner for Bottomless Pancake Subscription Program

With more than 70 wins to his resume, three-time NHRA Top Fuel world champion Antron Brown knows the importance of starting race day with the proper fuel in his belly and the right nutrition to power to the winner’s circle. The fan-favorite racer has partnered with Sturdiwheat, the Red Wing, Minn.-based maker of all-natural dry baking mixes, and its Bottomless Breakfast program, it was announced today.

“The Bottomless Breakfast pancake promotion is perfect for NHRA Drag Racing and is an awesome Christmas gift for any racer or regular traveler,” Brown said. “NHRA is a family sport and so many racers, families, and fans stay at the track in their motorhomes and campers, and what better way to start your morning than with the best pancakes on the market, Sturdiwheat.”

The Bottomless Breakfast program consists of four annual shipments. The first includes a mobile griddle, four two-pound Sturdiwheat pancake mixes, two 16-ounce syrup bottles, and accessories. The final three batches also include pancake mix, syrup, and additional surprises to easily complete your family hotcake brunch at home or on the go.

“Owners Sam and Missi Blue are drag racers,” Brown added. “They have been involved in the sport for many, many years. They camp in “the Zoo” at Brainerd (Minn.) and host a pancake breakfast for the campers at B.I.R. Having the complete Sturdiwheat set up – the griddle, mix, and syrup is perfect for my family when we’re racing NHRA Jr. Dragsters and staying at the track. It makes it super easy and convenient to put a hot breakfast on the table in a short amount of time.”

Sturdiwheat was founded in 1939 and offers a variety of mixes, including pancakes, breads, desserts, and other baking and kitchen accessories. Starting in 2023, Sturdiwheat pancakes will be a featured item on the Sunday morning AB Motorsports Pitside Experience breakfast bar.

“We’ve known Antron for a long time and have long respected his character and values, and we couldn’t think of a better racer to partner with and represent Sturdiwheat,” Sam Blue said. “We’re excited to launch this Bottomless Breakfast program on Black Friday as we enter the holiday season and partner with AB Motorsports for 2023. We look forward to supporting their VIP pitside hospitality experience and sharing our pancakes with the ABM guests.”

For more information on Sturdiwheat’s Bottomless Breakfast offer, please visit www.sturdiwheat.com/bb. The annual program costs $82.99 per shipment.

