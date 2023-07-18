NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series Awards Ceremony Returns To Southern California Wine Country

The 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series Awards Ceremony will again take place at the Pechanga Resort Casino on Monday, November 13, returning to scenic Southern California Wine Country following the final race of the season, the In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals on November 9-12 at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip.

The invitation-only black-tie affair will honor the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series world champions in Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle. The event begins with a pre-event cocktail reception at 5 p.m., a formal sit-down dinner at 6 p.m., the awards ceremony at 7 p.m. and the official after party to end the evening’s festivities. All activities will take place in the Pechanga Summit Ballroom for the second straight year.

NHRA also announced that Pechanga Resort Casino has been named a new track partner at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, furthering a partnership that started in 2022. Pechanga Resort Casino, which is one of the largest resorts and casinos in the United States, will have a display on the midway at the track during the 58th annual In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals as well, as the NHRA closes out the 2023 season with an incredible event in Pomona and a memorable awards ceremony.

“Fans of the National Hot Rod Association spread far and wide across the country. Pechanga Resort Casino is a world-class destination. We’ll be rolling out the red carpet for the awards event attendees and we look forward to welcoming them to our tribal homeland,” said Ken Perez, President of the Pechanga Development Corporation.

Highlights from the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series Awards Ceremony will be available for viewing on the NHRA YouTube page, as well as photos and interviews on the red carpet before the ceremony on the NHRA social media pages.

NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series champions will be honored from 4-5 p.m. at the Eagle’s Nest at Pechanga Resort Casino before joining the activities at the Camping World Drag Racing Series Awards Ceremony where they will also be recognized.

Located 60 miles south of In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, Pechanga Resort Casino is the largest resort/casino on the West Coast and is nestled in Temecula Valley’s picturesque Southern California Wine Country. The top-rated resort, which was named the top casino in California and “Best U.S. Casino” by USA Today, offers AAA Four-Diamond comfort and amenities in its 1,100 spacious guest rooms and suites, a wide variety of fine dining options, an award-winning 18-hole golf course, spa services, wine tasting, and more than 3,500 slot machines, tables games and poker rooms.

