NHRA Breakfast at 2026 SEMA Show Features Legends, Champs, and a Rookie Talking Funny Car Showdown

The NHRA Breakfast returns to the 2026 SEMA Show, with the epic 2026 Funny Car championship showdown set to highlight the event, which will take place Wednesday, Nov. 4 at the Westgate Las Vegas Ballrooms A & B.

Funny Car stars Matt Hagan, Ron Capps, J.R. Todd and Jordan Vandergriff will make up the special panel for the breakfast, as the theme: “The 2026 NHRA Funny Car Brawl – Legends, Champions and a Rookie” focuses on the incredible battle for this year’s Funny Car world title in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series.

The NHRA Breakfast takes place from 7:30-9 a.m. and includes three drivers in Hagan, who is the current Funny Car points leader, Capps and Todd, who have a combined eight world championships, as well as Vandergriff, who has won three times in his first year in the Funny Car ranks for John Force Racing.

The can’t-miss topic and discussion will highlight the back-and-forth battle in the loaded Funny Car ranks, as the four drivers have combined for 11 wins and 18 final-round appearances during NHRA’s 75th anniversary season in 2026. Capps led the points for much of the regular season, while Hagan has jumped into the points lead during what’s already been a memorable Countdown to the Championship playoffs. Vandergriff is currently second in points, while Todd has been in the top five the entire season.

NHRA on FOX announcer Brian Lohnes will be the panel moderator for the thrilling show, focusing on the intense championship race and the incredible talents thriving in the Funny Car category. Every attendee for the NHRA Breakfast will have the chance to listen to the amazing stories in what will be another fun and festive setting.

“This has been a knockdown, drag-out season of NHRA Funny Car racing and as much as the fans see on the track, having the stars of the battle tell the behind-the-scenes stories will be even better,” Lohnes said. “This one is going down to the wire and the NHRA breakfast at the SEMA Show will set the stage for all the In-N-Out Burger Finals drama!”

In addition to the thrilling panel, the popular trivia questions at the end of the show will continue with NHRA prize packs, which will include tickets to the upcoming In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals, which takes place Nov. 12-15 at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip to close out the 2026 NHRA season.

NHRA stars will also appear at the NHRA Booth (#22331) at the SEMA Show for an autograph signing at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4th.

The NHRA Breakfast at the SEMA Show will be held Wednesday, Nov. 4 from 7:30–9 a.m. at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, Ballrooms A and B. The annual NHRA Breakfast is part of the 2026 SEMA Show, taking place Nov. 3-6 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The SEMA Show brings the automotive aftermarket together to experience new products and vehicle trends, build valuable connections and discover opportunities that can drive business success.

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The NHRA Breakfast is open to all registered SEMA Show attendees at no cost. A complimentary grab and go continental breakfast will be served. To To register for the SEMA Show and sign-up for the NHRA Breakfast f visit: https://www.semashow.com/ attendee

This story was originally published on October 22, 2026.