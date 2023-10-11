NHRA Breakfast at 2023 SEMA Show to Feature Legends Discussing ‘Flyin’ Wrenches – NHRA Crew Chiefs Who Drove’

The popular NHRA Breakfast is set to return to the SEMA Show on Wednesday, Nov. 1, at the Westgate Las Vegas Casino Paradise Events Center, hosting four NHRA legends as part of a must-see show and topic.

The NHRA Breakfast, which has been a staple of the SEMA Show for more than 20 years, takes place from 7:30-9 a.m. and will feature NHRA legends Don “The Snake” Prudhomme, Ed “The Ace” McCulloch, David Grubnic and Del Worsham, as well as a great topic: “Flyin’ Wrenches – NHRA Crew Chiefs Who Drove.”

For the fifth time, NHRA on FOX announcer Brian Lohnes will be the panel moderator for the can’t-miss show, asking each member of the legendary panel detailed questions on the unique dynamic of not only driving at a high level, but also serving as a standout crew chief. Everyone in attendance will get the chance to listen to incredible stories, theories and keys to success in both areas from the four panel members in a fun and festive setting at the NHRA Breakfast.

“The NHRA SEMA breakfast is one of my favorite events of the year, bar none,” Lohnes said. “This year, we have four of the greatest driver/tuners in the history of the sport. We’ll hear the behind-the-scenes stories, funny tales, and jaw dropping insights that only these race winning drivers turned crew chiefs can deliver!”

Prudhomme, regarded as one of the biggest legends and icons in the sport, is a former championship-winning driver and team owner, while McCulloch won races in both Top Fuel and Funny Car before becoming a crew chief for stars like Connie Kalitta, Doug Kalitta, Ron Capps and Tommy Johnson Jr.

Grubnic won three times as a driver before becoming a record-breaking tuner, picking up his first world championship as a crew chief for Top Fuel’s Brittany Force. Before becoming a top-notch crew chief, Worsham was a legend behind the wheel and is one of just three drivers in NHRA history to win championships in both Top Fuel and Funny Car.

In addition to the exciting topic, the popular trivia questions at the end of the show will continue with NHRA prize packs, which will include tickets to the upcoming In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals, which take place Nov. 9-12 at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip.

The four legends will also be appearing at the NHRA Booth (#10000) at the SEMA Show for an autograph signing at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

The NHRA Breakfast at the SEMA Show will be held Wednesday, Nov. 1 from 7:30–9 a.m. at the Westgate Las Vegas Casino Paradise Events Center. The annual NHRA Breakfast is part of the 2022 SEMA Show, the premier automotive specialty products trade event in the world which draws the industry’s brightest minds and products to one place, the Las Vegas Convention Center, Oct. 31-Nov. 3, 2023.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The NHRA Breakfast is open to all registered SEMA Show attendees at no cost — however tickets are required. A continental breakfast will be served. To order your event ticket or register for the show, click here: Automotive Aftermarket Industry Week – 2023 SEMA Show – Special Events (compusystems.com).