NHRA Announces Tentative Revised 2020 Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series Schedule
The NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, where the future stars of the sport earn their racing stripes, returns to action after a hiatus stemming from the COVID-19 global pandemic. Drivers are eager to return to competition at premier racing facilities across the country.
The action-packed series will tentatively resume May 15-17 with events in Division 2 at Atlanta Dragway and Division 4 at Alamo City Motorplex.
A highly anticipated event this season, National Trail Raceway will feature double the sportsman racing action as it hosts a Division 3 points meet July 16-17 directly followed by the iconic JEGS NHRA SPORTSnationals, July 18-19.
The 2020 season will conclude for the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series in Las Vegas, November 5-8.
In addition to the five divisional events that took place prior to the suspension, the revised schedule includes 41 divisional events scheduled to take place after the series return in May for a total of 46 divisional events in 2020. There will also be 24 total regional events featuring the 260-mph Top Alcohol Dragster and Top Alcohol Funny Car classes during the 2020 campaign.
DIVISION 1
|Maple Grove Raceway
|Regional
|May 22-24
|Numidia Dragway
|June 5-7
|New England Dragway
|Regional
|June 19-21
|Lebanon Valley Dragway
|Regional
|July 3-5
|Atco Raceway
|Regional
|July 31-Aug 2
|Cecil County Dragway
|August 14-16
|Virginia Motorsports Park
|Regional
|October 9-11
DIVISION 2
|Atlanta Dragway
|May 15-17
|GALOT Motorsport Park
|September 11-13
|Rockingham Dragway
|September 25-27
DIVISION 3
|Route 66 Raceway
|Regional
|May 29-31
|National Trail Raceway
|Regional
|July 16-17
|Lucas Oil Raceway
|Regional
|August 7-9
|Beech Bend Raceway Park
|Regional
|August 28-30
|World Wide Technology Raceway
|Regional
|October 9-11
DIVISION 4
|Alamo City Motorplex
|May 15-16
|Texas Motorplex (TAD and TAFC Only)
|Regional
|May 22-23
|Tulsa Raceway Park
|June 5-6
|Houston Raceway Park
|June 19-20
|Thunder Valley Raceway Park
|October 9-10
|Texas Motorplex
|October 22-23
|Texas Motorplex
|October 24-25
DIVISION 5
|Bandimere Speedway
|Regional
|June 19-20
|Heartland Motorsports Park
|Regional
|July 23-24
|Heartland Motorsports Park
|July 25-26
|Brainerd International Raceway
|August 8-9
|Tri-State Raceway
|Regional
|September 11-13
|SRCA Dragstrip
|Regional
|September 25-27
DIVISION 6
|Pacific Raceway
|June 12-14
|Woodburn Dragstrip
|Regional
|June 26-28
|Pacific Raceway (TAD and TAFC Only)
|Regional
|August 7-9
|Firebird Raceway
|August 14-16
|Yellowstone Dragstrip
|Regional
|August 29-30
|Mission Raceway
|September 17-18
|Mission Raceway
|Regional
|September 19-20
DIVISION 7
|The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|Regional
|June 5-7
|Sonoma Raceway
|July 16-17
|Sonoma Raceway
|Regional
|July 18-19
|Auto Club Dragway
|September 26-27
|Wild Horse Motorsport Pass
|October 9-11
|The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|Regional
|November 5-8
