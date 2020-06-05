NHRA Announces Revised Schedule for Pro Mod, Top Fuel Harley, Factory Stock Showdown and Mountain Motor Pro Stock

After announcing a revised Mello Yello Drag Racing Series national event schedule yesterday, NHRA officials announced today the schedules for the E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Series presented by J&A Service, the Mickey Thompson Tires NHRA Top Fuel Harley Series, the SAMTech.edu NHRA Factory Stock Showdown Series and the Mountain Motor Pro Stock category.

The revised schedule will consist of 12 total events for Pro Mod, 10 total events for Top Fuel Harley (the category participated in the first two national events of the season), eight events for Factory Stock Showdown and four events for Mountain Motor Pro Stock.

