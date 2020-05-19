NHRA Announces Revised Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series Schedule & JEGS SPORTSnationals Added At Epping

After suspending racing in early March, the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series is poised to make a return this weekend along with a full slate of events across all seven divisions between June and November.

The series will return to action this weekend at Texas Motorplex with a Top Alcohol only regional event. Action will intensify early June at Atlanta Dragway and Tulsa Raceway Park as all categories restart their season.

In addition to the full slate of Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series events, a JEGS SPORTSnationals event has been added at New England Dragway on August 21-22. This is in addition to the JEGS SPORTSnationals “double header” at National Trail Raceway on July 16-19. Competitors attending the JEGS SPORTSnationals events will have an opportunity to earn national championship points and a grade point.

Due to the abbreviated season, the championship structure for national, regional and divisional points has been adjusted.

Top Alcohol Dragster and Funny Car

Alcohol National Championship – best 2 of 5 regional and best 5 of 7 national events

Alcohol Regional Championship – best 4 of 5 regional events. No home regional

event minimum requirement.

Comp, SS, STK, SC, SG, SST, TD, TS

National Championship – best 3 of 5 national and best 5 of 7 divisional events

Division Championship – best 5 of 7 races. Must enter a minimum of 2 home

divisional events (need not claim home divisional events)

As officials built the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series regional/divisional schedule, careful consideration was taken on grade points for 2021. At this time, no final decision has been made. Once a decision has been made an announcement will follow.

This schedule is subject to change as the circumstances surrounding this pandemic continue to evolve.

