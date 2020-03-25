NHRA Announces Plan to Start Racing Again, Starting with Gainesville in June

In consideration of the COVID-19 global pandemic, NHRA officials have announced revisions to the 2020 Mello Yello Drag Racing Series schedule. The series is tentatively planned to resume June 5-7 with the Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals at Gainesville Raceway. The season will conclude with the crowning of the Mello Yello Drag Racing Series champions November 13-15 at the Auto Club Finals at Auto Club Raceway in Pomona.

The revised schedule will consist of 19 total events, with 17 of those events being contested when the series resumes in June. Six of these events will be condensed to two-day competition schedules for the Mello Yello Drag Racing Series classes due to economic and logistical factors. As a result of the compressed schedule, points will not be reset after the U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway. NHRA has held two make-up dates on the calendar in case there are further delays.

Tentative schedule announcements for the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Series, Mickey Thompson Tires NHRA Top Fuel Harley Series and Samtech.edu NHRA Factory Stock Showdown Series will be announced soon. All NHRA-sanctioned drag racing series competition is still suspended until further notice.

June 5-7 – Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals PSC/PSM – Gainesville, Fla.

June 12-14 – *Mopar Express Lane NHRA SpringNationals PSC/PSM – Houston

June 19-21 – *NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals PSC/PSM – Bristol, Tenn.

June 26-28 – *Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals PSC/PSM – Norwalk, Ohio

July 9-12 – Route 66 NHRA Nationals – Chicago

July 17-19 – Dodge Mile-High NHRA Nationals PSM – Denver

July 24-26 – NHRA Sonoma Nationals PSC/PSM – Sonoma, Calif.

July 31-Aug. 2 – *NHRA Northwest Nationals PSC/PSM – Seattle

Aug. 13-16 – Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals – Brainerd, Minn.

Aug. 21-23 – *Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals PSC – Topeka, Kan.

Sept. 3-7 – NHRA U.S. Nationals PSC/PSM – Indianapolis

Sept. 11-13 – *Mopar Express Lane NHRA Nationals PSC/PSM – Reading, Pa.

Sept. 18-20 – NGK Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals PSC/PSM – Charlotte

Sept. 25-27 – Make Up Date If Needed – Gainesville, Fla.

Oct. 2-4 – AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals PSC/PSM – St. Louis

Oct. 9-11 – Make Up Date If Needed – Houston

Oct. 15-18 – AAA Texas NHRA FallNationals PSC/PSM – Dallas

Oct. 29-Nov. 1 – Dodge NHRA Nationals PSC/PSM – Las Vegas

Nov. 12-15 – Auto Club NHRA Finals PSC/PSM – Pomona, Calif.

*Mello Yello Drag Racing Series on Saturday and Sunday only

PSC = Pro Stock will be contested at this event

PSM = Pro Stock Motorcycle will be contested at this event

Comments