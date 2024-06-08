Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

NHRA Adjusts Sunday Start Time for Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals

Published

NHRA photo

NHRA and Bristol Dragway officials announced a schedule change for eliminations at the 23rd annual Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals due to the pending weather forecast for Sunday.

Eliminations will now begin at 10 a.m. ET on Sunday at Bristol Dragway in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series, starting with Top Fuel and continuing with Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle. Parking lots at Bristol Dragway will open at 8 a.m. and gates will open at 8:30 a.m. Pre-race ceremonies, including the SealMaster Track Walk, will take place at 9 a.m.

Other classes racing on Sunday include the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Series presented by LearnEV+, Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown, Legends Nostalgia Funny Car and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage Mountain Motor Pro Stock. Action in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series will be completed on Saturday.

To purchase tickets, fans can visit www.BristolDragway.com. Tickets for children 12 and under are $10 on Sunday. For more information on NHRA, please visit www.NHRA.com.

This story was originally published on June 8, 2024. Drag Illustrated

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023
pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

‘Street Outlaws’ Cast Member Ryan Fellows Dies in Horrific Crash While Filming

Ryan Fellows, who starred in “Street Outlaws: Fastest in America,” died in a tragic crash while filming for the show in Las Vegas on...

August 8, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.