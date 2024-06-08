NHRA Adjusts Sunday Start Time for Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals

NHRA and Bristol Dragway officials announced a schedule change for eliminations at the 23rd annual Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals due to the pending weather forecast for Sunday.

Eliminations will now begin at 10 a.m. ET on Sunday at Bristol Dragway in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series, starting with Top Fuel and continuing with Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle. Parking lots at Bristol Dragway will open at 8 a.m. and gates will open at 8:30 a.m. Pre-race ceremonies, including the SealMaster Track Walk, will take place at 9 a.m.

Other classes racing on Sunday include the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Series presented by LearnEV+, Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown, Legends Nostalgia Funny Car and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage Mountain Motor Pro Stock. Action in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series will be completed on Saturday.

To purchase tickets, fans can visit www.BristolDragway.com. Tickets for children 12 and under are $10 on Sunday. For more information on NHRA, please visit www.NHRA.com.

This story was originally published on June 8, 2024.