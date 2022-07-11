NHDRO’s Three-Race Weekend Heads to Edgewater

NHDRO—the Midwest’s largest motorcycle drag racing series—is making racing economical again in 2022 by giving competitors three days of winning at every event. Already racing in your own Midwestern backyard, NHDRO wants to make sure racers get More Big Checks per mile of travel.

This time around it’s family-friendly Edgewater Sports Park, just outside of Cincinnati, and NHDRO’s July Nationals presented by APE—three full races over three days.

Friday Shootouts

“I love the three races in one weekend,” Ohio champion Jeremy Teasley said after NHDRO’s season opener. “Because you normally mess up, so you got two more shots.”

Teasley will try and repeat his opening round Schnitz Racing Top Gas 8.20 Shootout win this Friday at Edgewater, one of many Shootouts to open up this dynamite weekend of drag racing.

Friday’s Big Show Delay Box and No-Box Shootouts are 100% payback races. Tom Klemme won NHDRO’s opening Box Shootout while his brother Joe won No-Box. Both these Iowans will be looking to add more wins at Edgewater.

Akron’s Carlo Testa won 2022’s first Road Course Shootout—an instant green, no-time class with road course requirement. Can he repeat this weekend?

And while women such as Janie Palm, Heather Wagner, Maegan Bowers-Petway and more often win NHDRO races, they’ll get their own separate Shootout this time around without all those smelly men in the way.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

VooDoo Grudge will also run in what promises to be an action packed Friday night under the Edgewater lights.

Saturday and Sunday

A whole new program of NHDRO points racing starts with MPS Pro ET and Kevin Dennis Insurance Street ET timed runs at 9:00 am on Saturday—and repeats on Sunday for two complete days of class racing following Friday’s full slate of Shootouts. That’s three full days of competition for the cost of one drive!

Schnitz Racing Top Gas, Advanced Sleeve Dirty 30, MTC Super Comp, M2.Shocks 8.70 Quick Street, Pro Ultra 4.60, Pro Street, MPS Pro ET and Kevin Dennis Insurance Street ET will all see two Big Checks apiece handed out this weekend!

Big time NHDRO racers such as Joe “Big” Deck, Kevin and Craig Adams, Dave Page, Jeremy and Andrew “The Big Island” England, Rashad and Rylan Rowe, David Beshara, Marty White, Teddy Thompson, Justin Hodge, Joey Brandgard, Bradley Shellhaas, O’Dell Williams, Kyle “Dolemite” Dolamore, Big Joe Holt, Eric Yost, Chanston Moll, Tylan Beckelheimer, Jim Swanger, Justin Blackford, Jeff Hall, Drew Nearhoof, Jim Messing, Jay Hunter, Chris Hunter, Josh Costa, Doug Fisher, Trevor Schnitz, Dan McCarten, Heath McQuinn, Turtle Cole and more will be battling for Big Check glory.

Hot VooDoo Grudge action takes over Edgewater on Saturday night, so bring some handy cash as Kawasakis and Suzukis go head-to-head.

Niki and Brian Welch are excited about NHDRO’s #ohiosummer and are looking forward to welcoming every member of the NHDRO family to Edgewater!



Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.