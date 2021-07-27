NHDRO Returns to Indy with Multi-Shootout APE Summer Nationals

The Midwest’s largest motorcycle drag racing series—NHDRO—returns home to Lucas Oil Raceway with the NHDRO Summer Nationals presented by APE Raceparts on July 29 through August 1, 2021. Big Money Shootouts will supplement the traditional NHDRO race format, and Mass Traction’s Brandon Mass will keep the legendary Brownsburg speed facility’s racing surface tight and on-point all weekend.

This big racing weekend starts Thursday with seven hours of testing from 2:00pm till 9:00. Both lanes will be open, and $150 per bike is the cost.

ADVERTISEMENT



The action turns serious on Friday at 1:00 pm with a $16,000 Bracket Shootout. As per the usual at NHDRO, there will be a 32-bike Box ladder and a 32-bike No-Box ladder. Each ladder races for $7500 winner-take-all, with the winners facing off for an additional $1000. The Bracket Shootout is $300 to enter and includes Friday’s 9:00 am to 1:00 pm test session (which is $50 for everyone else testing).

Friday night brings NHDRO’s first Road Course Shootout, sponsored by Dorian Wallace and Robert Sprague. 32 bikes are locked in and must pass a road course test Friday at 6:00pm. At 7;00pm, two 16-bike ladders will race for $500 each, with winners racing for an additional $500. Quarter mile, no bars, no slicks, no excuses.

Friday night will also see an eighth mile shootout and the first round of qualifying for all NHDRO classes: Schnitz Racing Top Gas 8.20 index, Advanced Sleeve Dirty 30 9.30, BB Racing Super Comp 8.90, M2.Shocks 8.70 Quick Street, Grothus Dragbikes/Klemme Performance Motorcycles Pro Ultra 4.60, and MTC Pro Street followed by VooDoo Grudge to midnight.

You won’t want to miss the only scheduled Midwestern appearance of superstar rider Richard Gadson on Brad Mummert’s world famous, nitrous-huffing, old school, Suzuki GS Pro Street bike. This bike has been featured at the PRI show, on the cover of Race Engine Technology magazine, and in the hearts of all who love motorcycle drag racing. Make sure you are on hand to see it belching big nitrous backfire flames as it speeds down Indy’s 1320.

They’ll be joined by the Quicktime Motorsports stable of turbocharged Suzuki Hayabusas ridden by Rudy Sanzottera, Brad Christian, Brett Ware and Jeff Lindeman, and the nitrous ‘Busa of Josh Ford, and others. Gabe Frederick (turbo ‘Busa) and Frankie Stotz (turbo Honda CBR1000RR) are also making plans to attend.

Qualifying continues on Saturday, along with one time run and complete races for MPS Pro ET, Kevin Dennis Insurance Street ET, and Hard Times Parts & Service Jr. Dragster. Saturday night sees a True Hand Clutch Shootout and Grudge until Midnight.

Sunday’s highlight is the combined NHDRO/I-65 Grothus Dragbikes/Klemme Performance Motorcycles Pro Ultra 4.60 $5000 Big Check plus Last Man Standing bonus. All Sportsman and Pro class eliminations will go down, as well as more Street ET, Pro ET, and Jr. Dragster races and Grudge runs.

Tom and Joe Klemme, Doug Fisher, Trevor and Ryan Schnitz, Jeremy Teasley, Mike Krueger, Jason Dranch, Bruce Damewood, Dustin Lee, Rashad and Rylan Rowe, Bill Deshong, Dee Durant, Todd “Bounty Hunter” Smith, Kevin Dennis, Phillip Humphrey, Joey Brandgard, Joe “Big” Deck, Mike and Heather Wagner, Dave Page, Heath McQuinn, Jimmy Muntain, Dan McCarten, Mike Wright, Eli Edwards, Brunson Grothus, Les Stimac, and Wiggle are just some of the studs expected to race for NHDRO Big Checks.

North Carolina Grudge star Kyron Drake is coming to Indy to pilot the MSP stable, including the newly designed Exodus True Hand Clutch killer!

And MD 20/20 vs. Melania? Stranger things have happened….

Brian and Niki Welch can’t wait to welcome the whole, wonderful NHDRO family back to Lucas Oil Raceway near Indianapolis.

Comments