Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

NHDRO Motorcycle Action Returning to Edgewater

Published

Story and photos by Tim Hailey

Racing so nice they’re doing it twice. The Midwest’s largest motorcycle drag racing series—NHDRO—is coming right down the return road to the head of Edgewater Sports Park’s staging lanes for the Summer Nationals presented by Page Racing on August 5-7.

NHDRO’s three races in one weekend format paid off well when the recent July Nationals presented by APE Raceparts faced a Sunday rainout. Making racing economical by giving competitors three days of racing at every event meant that two days of NHDRO Big Checks had already been distributed. And what with racing right here centrally in Ohio, NHDRO is delivering more smiles per mile of travel to motorcycle drag racers.

Friday night is Shootout time, with NHDRO Delay Box, No-Box, Road Course, Schnitz Racing Top Gas, No-Time/Grudge, and 55-and-older Shootouts.

A whole new program of NHDRO points racing starts with MPS Pro ET and Kevin Dennis Insurance Street ET timed runs at 9:00 am on Saturday—and repeats on Sunday for two complete days of class racing following Friday’s full slate of Shootouts—three full days of competition for the cost of one drive.

Schnitz Racing Top Gas, Advanced Sleeve Dirty 30, MTC Super Comp, M2.Shocks 8.70 Quick Street, Pro Ultra 4.60, Pro Street, MPS Pro ET and Kevin Dennis Insurance Street ET will all see two Big Checks apiece handed out this weekend, along with a second Road Course Shootout on Saturday. VooDoo Grudge will entertain on until midnight on Friday and Saturday nights as well

Winners and runner-ups from last time at Edgewater are a virtual “who’s who” of Midwestern and National motorcycle drag racing superstars: Ohio’s multi-time champ Jeremy Teasley, Edgewater regular Jeremy England, Defiance’s gizmo wizard Greg Mallett, Quick Street season champion Marty White, Iowa wheelie bar legends Tom and Joe Klemme, Cleveland no-bar hitman Kevin Adams, Jeremy Hines Jr., Donnie Emerson, Rylan Rowe, Jim “Just a Swangin’” Swanger, B.J. Evans, Roger Wilhelm, Dave Beshara, Tom Guzan, Jaden Hall, Big Joe Holt, Chad Fleener, Bill Deshong, Justin Hodge, Brandon Holland and more will all aim for similar or better results this time down the Edgewater 1320.

Weekend wristband is $45, Saturday after 5:00pm is $25. Arriving on a motorcycle after 5:00pm on Saturday? Pay only $10 per person.

If you arrive on Friday, you must purchase a weekend band. If you leave before 11:00pm Friday, you will be refunded $20 and you band cut off.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

If you arrive on Saturday before 5:00pm, you must purchase a weekend band. If you leave before 11:00pm Saturday, you will be refunded $20 and band cut off.

Niki and Brian Welch can’t wait to see the NHDRO family back at shady, park-like Edgewater just outside of Cincinnati on August 5-7. Bring your bike and show us what you got!

In this article:
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

News

MWDRS Mourns Loss of Pro Mod Driver Ronnie Hobbs at Great Bend Nationals

The Mid-West Drag Racing Series (MWDRS) is saddened over the passing of Pro Mod driver Ronnie Hobbs following an on-track incident during Friday night...

June 6, 2022

Exclusive

Leah Pruett Through the Years

Leah Pruett scored the first NHRA Top Fuel win for her and husband Tony Stewart’s professional drag racing team this past weekend in Denver,...

July 21, 2022

News

Big Money Bracket Racer Sean Serra Dies at 27

Drag racer Sean Serra has passed away in a tragic car accident. He was 27 years old. Serra was involved in a single-car rollover...

July 7, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.