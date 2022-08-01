NHDRO Motorcycle Action Returning to Edgewater

Racing so nice they’re doing it twice. The Midwest’s largest motorcycle drag racing series—NHDRO—is coming right down the return road to the head of Edgewater Sports Park’s staging lanes for the Summer Nationals presented by Page Racing on August 5-7.

NHDRO’s three races in one weekend format paid off well when the recent July Nationals presented by APE Raceparts faced a Sunday rainout. Making racing economical by giving competitors three days of racing at every event meant that two days of NHDRO Big Checks had already been distributed. And what with racing right here centrally in Ohio, NHDRO is delivering more smiles per mile of travel to motorcycle drag racers.

Friday night is Shootout time, with NHDRO Delay Box, No-Box, Road Course, Schnitz Racing Top Gas, No-Time/Grudge, and 55-and-older Shootouts.

A whole new program of NHDRO points racing starts with MPS Pro ET and Kevin Dennis Insurance Street ET timed runs at 9:00 am on Saturday—and repeats on Sunday for two complete days of class racing following Friday’s full slate of Shootouts—three full days of competition for the cost of one drive.

Schnitz Racing Top Gas, Advanced Sleeve Dirty 30, MTC Super Comp, M2.Shocks 8.70 Quick Street, Pro Ultra 4.60, Pro Street, MPS Pro ET and Kevin Dennis Insurance Street ET will all see two Big Checks apiece handed out this weekend, along with a second Road Course Shootout on Saturday. VooDoo Grudge will entertain on until midnight on Friday and Saturday nights as well

Winners and runner-ups from last time at Edgewater are a virtual “who’s who” of Midwestern and National motorcycle drag racing superstars: Ohio’s multi-time champ Jeremy Teasley, Edgewater regular Jeremy England, Defiance’s gizmo wizard Greg Mallett, Quick Street season champion Marty White, Iowa wheelie bar legends Tom and Joe Klemme, Cleveland no-bar hitman Kevin Adams, Jeremy Hines Jr., Donnie Emerson, Rylan Rowe, Jim “Just a Swangin’” Swanger, B.J. Evans, Roger Wilhelm, Dave Beshara, Tom Guzan, Jaden Hall, Big Joe Holt, Chad Fleener, Bill Deshong, Justin Hodge, Brandon Holland and more will all aim for similar or better results this time down the Edgewater 1320.

Weekend wristband is $45, Saturday after 5:00pm is $25. Arriving on a motorcycle after 5:00pm on Saturday? Pay only $10 per person.

If you arrive on Friday, you must purchase a weekend band. If you leave before 11:00pm Friday, you will be refunded $20 and you band cut off.

If you arrive on Saturday before 5:00pm, you must purchase a weekend band. If you leave before 11:00pm Saturday, you will be refunded $20 and band cut off.

Niki and Brian Welch can’t wait to see the NHDRO family back at shady, park-like Edgewater just outside of Cincinnati on August 5-7. Bring your bike and show us what you got!