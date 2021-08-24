NHDRO Drag Bikes Returning to U.S. 131 Motorsports Park

The park-like beauty of U.S.131 Motorsports Park in Martin, Michigan, will once again be shaken by the sounds of NHDRO, the Midwest’s largest motorcycle drag racing series. The men and women of the NHDRO racing family will trailer in and take to the track on August 27-29 for the Mid-Season Nationals presented by Green Bay Anodizing. NHDRO’s Shootout Friday twists the throttle on the weekend with a whole lotta action, and something for every racer and fan to get involved in. ADVERTISEMENT

Shootouts include BB Racing Super Comp 8.90 ($150 entry), the wildly popular Road Course ($100 refundable entry), True Hand Clutch Nitrous and All-Motor ($100 entry), and Stock Wheelbase ($100 entry). Sportsman and Pro classes will all get in round one of qualifying on Friday night, and VooDoo Grudge will rock U.S.131 till midnight. Saturday will feature at least two more rounds of qualifying for MTC Pro Street, Grothus Dragbikes/Klemme Performance Motorcycles Pro Ultra 4.60, Schnitz Racing Top Gas 8.20, M2.Shocks 8.70 Quick Street, BB Racing Super Comp 8.90, and Advanced Sleeve Dirty 30 9.30. Also, one time shot and two complete MPS Pro ET, Kevin Dennis Insurance Street ET, and Hard Times Parts & Service Jr. Dragster races. After all that, it’s time for VooDoo Grudge racing until midnight. If you have a motorcycle and safety gear, there is place for you to race with NHDRO. Not quite ready for competition? Come see what the NHDRO family is all about. Sunday is raceday, with eliminations for the 700 horsepower turbocharged and nitrous Suzuki Hayabusas (mostly) of Pro Street, the big tire 4.60 behemoths, all the Sportsman index classes, and another round of qualifying and eliminations for both bracket classes, and the coming generation of racers in Jr. Dragster. Top Gas racer “Kounselor” Ken Schwartz is paying an extra $500 to Sunday’s Top Gas winner, courtesy of his own Schwartz & Schwartz Attorneys at Law. Michigan racers Alexis Baker, Mike Wright, Doug and Tyler Fisher, and more, will have to defend their turf against the likes of Mike and Heather Wagner, Tom and Joe Klemme, Jason Keller, Joey Brandgard, Jeremy Teasley, Dave Page, John “Spooky” and Dalton Markham, Thomas “Turtle” Cole, Bruce Damewood, Greg Mallett, Ryan and Trevor Schnitz, Mike Krueger, Jason Dranch, Rashad and Rylan Rowe, Bill Deshong, Dee Durant, Todd “Bounty Hunter”Smith, Joe “Big” Deck and many more. Pro Street and 4.60 racers include Rudy Sanzottera, defending Martin Pro Street winner Brad Christian, Indy winner Josh Affholder, Brett Ware, Jeff Lindeman, Josh Ford, Dan McCarten. Terry Hoke, Jimmy Muntain, Les Stimac, the Wheelers—Dehawn, Mika, and Courtney—defending Martin 4.60 winner Heath McQuinn, Indy winner Joey Brandgard, Jeff Jones, Chase Morris, Smokin’ Joe Rodney, and many more. The weekend officially begins when the gates at open at 8:00 AM on Friday for three-4 hour test sessions ($50 entry each), and then the action gets serious. So drive north for some cooler racing weather! Chicago, Detroit, Milwaukee—get out of the city for the weekend! Brian and Niki Welch welcome the NHDRO family and all of Michigan’s motorcycling and motorsports enthusiasts to beautiful U.S.131 Motorsports Park.