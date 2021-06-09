NHDRO Brings Big-Money Shootout to Michigan

The Midwest’s largest motorcycle drag racing series—NHDRO—is bringing its Big Money show north to beautiful U.S.131 Motorsports Park in Martin, Michigan, onJune 11-13.

The Big Index Shootout presented by Vanson Leathers will bring NHDRO’s Big Money concept to index classes—all index classes—as they race each other in a special staggered tree shootout on Friday the 11th. And the best news is, THERE’S STILL TIME TO ENTER!

Racers will be running their lane the same as they do in Schnitz Racing Top Gas 8.20, M2.Shocks 8.70 Quick Street, BB Racing Super Comp 8.90, and Advanced Sleeve Dirty 30 9.30—but the racer in the next lane may be racing a different index.

That’s fresh off the wild $67,000 Big Bracket Shootout held recently at National Trail Raceway.

Heavy-duty sportsmen racers “Kounselor” Kenny Schwartz, Mike and Heather Wagner, Tom and Joe Klemme, Jason Keller, Joey Brandgard, Jeremy Teasley, Dave Page, John “Spooky” and Dalton Markham, Tylan Beckelheimer, Thomas “Turtle” Cole, Bruce Damewood, Greg Mallett, Doug and Tyler Fisher, Alexis Baker, and more will be flipping down the shield and giving no yield.

There’s still time to pony up and measure your skills against the best in the business.

These same racers will then run their usual indexes, qualifying on Friday night and Saturday, and racing on Sunday. Most will also be racing Kevin Dennis Insurance Street ET and/or MPS Pro ET both Saturday and Sunday.

That’s a lot of racing, and that’s just the sportsmen! Pros will be mixing it up at Martin as well. That includes the 700 horsepower turbocharged and nitrous Suzuki Hayabusas (mostly) of MTC Pro Street.

Midwestern powerhouse Quicktime Motorsports riders Rudy Sanzottera, Brad Christian, Brett Ware, and Jeff Lindeman all came up empty-handed last time out, letting Pro Street first timer Josh Ford get away with the win. Will that rookie lightning strike twice? Or will Quicktime get it together for NHDRO’s Big Check?

Grothus Dragbikes/Klemme Performance Motorcycles Pro Ultra 4.60 bikes get all their hustlin’ done in the eighth mile. The most popular class in the nation always puts on a great show, and Martin will be no different. Dan McCarten. Terry Hoke, Jimmy Muntain, Les Stimac and more will be slinging their big-tire bikes toward the short stripe.

The kids will be throwing down in Hard Times Parts & Service Jr. Dragster while the bad adults will be spewing trash and betting cash during NHDRO’s always popular VooDoo Grudge racing sessions.

Testing starts on Thursday. Tickets are $50 for a four-day weekend pass, $40 for a three-day weekend pass, and $20 after 3:00pm on Saturday. Ride in on a motorcycle after 3:00pm on Saturday and pay only $10!

Brian and Niki Welch, and Vanson Leathers are looking forward to welcoming the NHDRO family to Pure Michigan!

