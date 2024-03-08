Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

New Year, New Plan For Pro Stock Motorcycle’s Chris Bostick

Published

Pro Stock Motorcycle rider Chris Bostick is the definition of a self-starter thanks to his entrepreneurial success. But this year, Bostick is taking a different approach. For the first time in his career, he’s partnered with a drag racing super team, White Alligator Racing (WAR), to take his competitive edge to new levels. As he prepares for the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season opener, the Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals.

Bostick, who competed in his first NHRA Countdown to the Championship last year, is teaming up with fellow WAR rider, 2023 NHRA Rookie Of The Year Chase Van Sant, to create a formidable force in the world of Pro Stock Motorcycle. His motorcycle is in the expert hands of crew chief Tim Kulungian giving Bostick time to focus on another important element, the driver. For the first time in his drag racing career, Bostick has been able to focus his time and energy on improving his performance as a competitor rather than building and working on his machine. 

“In previous years, the eight weeks leading up to the season it’s just been me, working on things every day,” Bostick explains. “I’ve spent hours rewiring, painting, etc. Now, I haven’t even seen my bike since Christmas. We left Tennessee six weeks ago and have been on vacation. So my job has just been getting myself 100% ready. I know Tim has the bike covered. They have been diligently working on their engine program. So I’ve been doing everything I can to give them the rider they deserve.”

Bostick’s routine has included a food and fitness regime as well as incorporating jogging.

“We’ve been at the Southern Sands RV Resort, which is just an incredible spot,” said Bostick. “I’ve been jogging around the park every day, working out and doing things to be mentally prepared for the season. Yes, that means I’ve had to do more burpees than ever before, but it’s worth it.”

Bostick will get to see the results of his efforts this weekend at the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season opener, the Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, March 8-10 at Gainesville Raceway. Pro Stock Motorcycle qualifying will begin with two sessions on Friday, March 8 at 2:00 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. followed by two additional qualifying sessions on Saturday, March 9 at 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. Eliminations will begin on Sunday, March 10 at 10:30 a.m.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023
pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.