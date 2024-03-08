New Year, New Plan For Pro Stock Motorcycle’s Chris Bostick

Pro Stock Motorcycle rider Chris Bostick is the definition of a self-starter thanks to his entrepreneurial success. But this year, Bostick is taking a different approach. For the first time in his career, he’s partnered with a drag racing super team, White Alligator Racing (WAR), to take his competitive edge to new levels. As he prepares for the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season opener, the Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals.

Bostick, who competed in his first NHRA Countdown to the Championship last year, is teaming up with fellow WAR rider, 2023 NHRA Rookie Of The Year Chase Van Sant, to create a formidable force in the world of Pro Stock Motorcycle. His motorcycle is in the expert hands of crew chief Tim Kulungian giving Bostick time to focus on another important element, the driver. For the first time in his drag racing career, Bostick has been able to focus his time and energy on improving his performance as a competitor rather than building and working on his machine.

“In previous years, the eight weeks leading up to the season it’s just been me, working on things every day,” Bostick explains. “I’ve spent hours rewiring, painting, etc. Now, I haven’t even seen my bike since Christmas. We left Tennessee six weeks ago and have been on vacation. So my job has just been getting myself 100% ready. I know Tim has the bike covered. They have been diligently working on their engine program. So I’ve been doing everything I can to give them the rider they deserve.”

Bostick’s routine has included a food and fitness regime as well as incorporating jogging.

“We’ve been at the Southern Sands RV Resort, which is just an incredible spot,” said Bostick. “I’ve been jogging around the park every day, working out and doing things to be mentally prepared for the season. Yes, that means I’ve had to do more burpees than ever before, but it’s worth it.”

Bostick will get to see the results of his efforts this weekend at the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season opener, the Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, March 8-10 at Gainesville Raceway. Pro Stock Motorcycle qualifying will begin with two sessions on Friday, March 8 at 2:00 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. followed by two additional qualifying sessions on Saturday, March 9 at 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. Eliminations will begin on Sunday, March 10 at 10:30 a.m.