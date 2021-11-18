New TOPS Lounge At 2021 PRI Show Caters to Track Personnel, Sanctioning Bodies

As part of PRI’s commitment to race tracks and race organizations, the 2021 PRI Trade Show will include an area dedicated to track operators, promoters, and sanctioning bodies. The new TOPS (Track Operators, Promoters, and Sanctioning Bodies) Workroom & Lounge is an exclusive area for visitors to connect during the three-day trade show taking place December 9-11 at the Indiana Convention Center in downtown Indianapolis.

Owners, promoters, officials, and staff of motorsports facilities and sanctioning bodies will be able to relax while connecting with others who share common interests and concerns. In addition to the vast lounge area, the TOPS Workroom & Lounge will include dedicated meeting space, work stations, charging stations, and coffee and water service.

“The PRI Show is the best place for track operators and promoters to connect in person,” said PRI Trade Show Director Karin Davidson. “The exclusive TOPS Workroom & Lounge will ensure that attendees in this segment of the industry are able to meet and collaborate with one another.”

In addition to meetings with sanctioning bodies and motorsports coalitions, the TOPS Workroom & Lounge will include a Track Operator/Sanctioning Brews and BS Happy Hour on Friday, December 10, from 4 to 5 p.m. All qualifying Show participants are invited and encouraged to join the discussion in room 130 (off the Yellow Hall Lobby, next to the all-new PRI Members Lounge).

“Race track operators, promoters, and sanctioning bodies share unique challenges and interests,” said PRI President Dr. Jamie Meyer. “The TOPS Workroom & Lounge and the Track Operator/Sanctioning Brews and BS Happy Hour will provide this audience with valuable networking and discussions. We will be addressing issues that are integral to the group’s future and share ideas to help grow the market.”

The 2021 PRI Show marks the motorsports industry’s first and largest in-person business gathering since the pandemic. Nearly 1,000 exhibitors will showcase the latest products, services, machinery, simulation and testing technologies, and trailers available for the racing industry in a single location. PRI encompasses all forms of motorsports and attracts attendees from all 50 states and all over the world, including professional race teams, retail shops, warehouse distributors, engine builders, fabricators, dealers, installers, jobbers, and media. To learn more about the TOPS Lounge or the PRI Show, visit PerformanceRacing.com. To register for the 2021 PRI Show, visit PRI2021.com/Attend.

