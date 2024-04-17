New Ownership A Positive Sign for Canda’s RAD Torque Raceway

While a change in ownership of a racetrack facility can bring a litany of doubt and uncertainty to racers, the new owner of Canada’s largest motorsports facility, RAD Torque Raceway, wants to be clear about their intentions to improve the facility and showcase Canadian motorsports in an entirely new light.

On November 1, 2023, the 320-acre facility located in Edmonton, Alberta, changed hands from Rob and Kimberly Reeves to Glen Stenabaugh, a motorsports enthusiast and distinguished owner of a large automotive museum that houses a collection of fully restored vehicles from the 1920s to present. RAD Torque Raceway track manager Chevy Reeves, Fuelled Up Photography photo

Staying onboard as the venue’s General Manager is Chevy Reeves, son of the previous owners. While the transaction itself remains bittersweet, Reeves is excited to see what the next two years under Stenabaugh’s ownership will look like after having been a part of his parents’ successful 26-year run of ownership. Reeves admits that the process of selling the raceway required a lengthy vetting process in order to find a buyer who would continue to operate the motorsports complex at its full potential.

“Overall, we were not going to sell the facility to someone we didn’t trust would continue to run it at full capacity. Glen has every intention to keep himself invested in the facility and continue the passion for drag racing and motorsports in western Canada,” Reeves said.

With Stenabaugh at the helm, all racetracks within the property will continue to see a commitment towards motorsports entertainment that is bound to supersede expectations. In addition, a level of trust and confidence has been felt throughout the entire internal team of employees as they continue to strive to produce a phenomenal product for both race fans and racers alike.

The motorsports entertainment venue itself boasts a quarter-mile dragstrip, a 2-mile road course, and a large paddock for drifting events. On the dirt side, there is a 3/8-mile clay oval track and a 10-acre offroad track. The dragstrip has a capacity for up to 15,000 fans and is fully equipped to accommodate signature annual events, including the Rocky Mountain Nationals NHRA Canadian Open and Hot August Night Jet Car Show. LSANS Photography photo

With a variety of events on its roster, the motorsports venue has become a staple for wholesome, fun entertainment. Through innovative event brainstorming, the facility is utilized all year long. While wintery months typically halt operations on other northern racetracks, RAD Torque Raceway transforms into a vibrant LED light display during the holiday season. Through a partnership with a national entertainment company, their holiday event, the Canadian Tire Magic of Lights provides a drive-through experience and stunning light display with moving fixtures and animated features. This unique event, open from October through January, also allows them to retain their holiday guests to return for the summer season events.

In 2024 alone, RAD Torque Raceway will see over $2 million in facility upgrades including the purchase of top-notch safety and drag preparation equipment from industry expert Kurt Johnson of Total Venue Concepts. Also in store is asphalt paving for more than half of the existing Pro and Sportsman pit areas. The greatest upgrade the facility will see is the construction of a brand-new VIP indoor building with seating for 150 people, a 10-foot outdoor deck, private booths and tables, furnished with televisions throughout the space to livestream on-track events. The Octane Club will be finalized in the coming weeks. VIP tickets along with custom swag and apparel for members will be on sale soon for the upcoming race season.

With new ownership and new upgrades, it is only fitting that the motorsports venue will see a multitude of new event opportunities. The facility will be the first Canadian raceway to be featured in the popular Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings program. The NPK All Stars vs. Canada event will be held July 19-20, marking the first of two stops the tour has ever seen north of the United States border. LSANS Photography photo

Discussions with the Discovery Channel began at the 2023 PRI Show and came to fruition with the securing of dates and the announcement of the heavily anticipated event in early April. NPK standout Ryan Martin confirmed he and his Fireball Camaro will be at the inaugural event in July along with many other NPK stars. The team at RAD Torque Raceway believes becoming one of the host facilities on the popular Discovery Channel show will only strengthen their momentum to increase their digital traction and media efforts.

“We are pushing hard on content creation and social media distribution much more seriously,” Reeves said. “Content is king. Driving new social and digital followers is the biggest way to retain the younger demographic and to get people to our facility.”

While there is still a list of facility upgrades in the works, it’s clear that providing a phenomenal racing experience for their customers is the goal that the RAD Torque Raceway staff will continue to work towards in the meantime.

“Anyone can run a racetrack, but it takes an entirely different team of people to run a motorsports entertainment venue,” Reeves said.

The idea of a new owner, especially after a 26-year-long run, can be concerning for some, but racers and race fans can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that the beloved facility is only going to grow bigger and get better under the new leadership of Glen Stenabaugh.

This story was originally published on April 17, 2024.