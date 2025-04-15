New Image Building Services Joins Team Kalitta Family of Corporate Partners

New Image Building Services joins Kalitta Motorsports this year as its newest corporate partner, the team announced today. The 2025 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series resumes April 25-27 at the American Rebel Beer NHRA Four-Wide Nationals near Charlotte.

New Image will be an associate sponsor on Shawn Langdon’s Kalitta Air Careers Top Fuel dragster at the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals in Norwalk, Ohio, June 27–29, 2025. In addition, New Image clients and guests will enjoy the Team Kalitta trackside hospitality area during the race weekend, and New Image executives will attend Team Kalitta’s annual Business-to-Business Summit prior to the Norwalk race weekend.

“Kalitta Motorsports represents speed, precision and excellence—qualities we value deeply at New Image Building Services,” New Image President Jim Wallace shared. “Our team operates with the same mindset as a race team: highly coordinated, highly trained and committed to delivering peak performance under pressure. We’re proud to support a Michigan-based organization with a world-class reputation, and we’re excited to bring that championship spirit to our clients, our culture and our brand.”

“New Image Building Services is a high-quality, Michigan-based company that delivers vital services to its clients,” Team Kalitta General Manager Chad Head said. “Bringing a new company into our sport is always positive, and we look forward to introducing them to NHRA Drag Racing later this year.”

Established in 1988 and headquartered in the Detroit, Mich., area, New Image Building Services provides green cleaning and related facility services to a wide range of national and international clients. The company serves more than 10 markets and supports approximately 500 clients. Its commitment to quality includes monthly or quarterly service reviews to ensure client satisfaction. Industries served include manufacturing, medical, corporate, financial, aviation, construction, government and hospitality.

This story was originally published on April 15, 2025.