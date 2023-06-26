Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

NEOPMA to Thrill Empire Dragway Fans at Empire Northeast Outlaw Pro Mod Challenge IV

Published

Van Abernethy photos

Empire Dragway fans love Pro Modified racing, and the Northeast Outlaw Pro Mod Association (NEOPMA) will give them exactly what they’re looking for this weekend at the Empire Northeast Outlaw Pro Mod Challenge, June 30-July 1. Around two dozen drivers are expected to put on a show for Empire’s enthusiastic fans.

“We’ve only been racing at Empire for the last two years of our 31-year history, but it’s quickly become one of our favorite tracks,” said John Mazzorana, founder and president, NEOPMA. “Jerry Scaccia [track owner], Patrick Budd [track manager], and the Empire team have become great friends of the series. They roll out the red carpet for our racers, and the fans do the same. Standing ovations aren’t uncommon when the cars come back up the return road. It’s a special place, and we’re ready to get back there for the first time this season.”

NEOPMA will also return to Empire on August 18-19 for the Empire Northeast Outlaw Pro Mod Challenge V.

“We had our first race at Empire in 2021. It wasn’t long after that race that Jerry asked us about doing two races in 2022,” Mazzorana said. “Between the first-class treatment from the track and its fans and the great conditions, it was an easy decision for our group to hold two races per season at Empire.”

This time around, drivers expected to compete at Empire include two-time and reigning NEOPMA champion Mike Decker Jr. and son Mike “Hollywood” Decker III, Kevin McCurdy and Tyler Hard of Hard Racing, Steve King, Fredy Scriba, Tommy Gray, Andy Jensen, Derek Ward, and Matt Deitsch, as well as local standouts like Melanie Salemi and Dave Texido.

Drivers at Empire will be competing for an expanded payout thanks to contributions by Scaccia and member sponsor Kurt Steding. NEOPMA also receives support from product manufacturer sponsors VP Racing Fuels, ATI Performance, USA Auto Parts, Jerry Bickel Race Cars, and Canvas Plus. Along with Steding, member sponsors include Brian Hard, Fred Scriba, Gene Pilot, and Harry Pappas.

“We’re proud to have support from some incredible sponsors,” Mazzorana said. “The winner this weekend will walk away with $7,000 and the runner-up will get $2,000. Payouts go all the way back to first-round losers, plus we’ll have a No. 1 qualifier bonus, as well as a consolation race assuming we get enough cars.”

NEOPMA competition at the Empire Northeast Outlaw Pro Mod Challenge IV will begin Friday with qualifying sessions around 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. A final qualifying session is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, with elimination rounds to follow beginning at 2 p.m.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Tickets are available at the gate for $30 per day or $55 for a two-day pass.  

For more info about NEOPMA and the Empire Northeast Outlaw Pro Mod Challenge IV, visit www.NEOutlawProMods.com or www.EmpireDragway.com.   

In this article:

You May Also Like

pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.