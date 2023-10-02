NEOPMA to Celebrate Three Decades of Pro Modified Racing at 31st Anniversary Season Finale

The Northeast Outlaw Pro Mod Association (NEOPMA) is set to celebrate the conclusion of its 31st season this weekend, and a fitting payout of $31,000 will make the celebration that much sweeter for the winner. With $45,000 in total payouts and a pre-entry list approaching 30 cars, the NEOPMA 31st Anniversary Race will be a show to remember for the fans at Maryland International Raceway’s Superchargers Showdown, Oct. 6-8.

“Thirty-one years is a major accomplishment for us, and we’re looking forward to celebrating that,” said John Mazzorana, founder and president, NEOPMA. “We’re the oldest surviving club of this type. We’ve outlived several other associations in the Pro Mod space. So when I think of that, I give credit to my team and obviously the racers. We’ve outlived them all, and we’ve done it on a shoestring, which I think is pretty amazing. We provide real value for the racer, as well as for the tracks. We’re a very friendly club, very family-friendly and hospitable. A lot of racers tell me that’s a big reason why they race with us.”

The 31st anniversary race has been in the works for more than a year, as the originally planned 30th anniversary race was canceled last fall due to a hurricane. Inclement weather also forced MIR and NEOPMA officials to postpone the race yet again this spring, leading to this special season finale. The anticipation has been building all season, and Mazzorana and his team have worked to make the weekend even more impactful for racers and fans.

“It’s a pretty exciting time,” Mazzorana said. “We’re paying a lot more money than usual. We’re paying a total payout of $45,000, and we’re paying down to the 16th car. Even the 16th car gets $600. The winner gets $31,000. The No. 1 qualifier gets $1,000. So, the payout is much, much bigger. We’re also giving out small American flags to the first 200 fans through the gates. We’re shooting out t-shirts into the stands, at least 31 t-shirts for our 31st anniversary.

“We’re having a member barbecue as we always do, but this one will be more elaborate,” Mazzorana continued. “We’ll have even more food than ever. We have special banners that we’ve made up for the winner, the runner-up, and the No. 1 qualifier that commemorate the date. We’re having special trophies and all kinds of stuff like that – whatever it takes to make this race a big deal.”

NEOPMA is expecting an overflowing field of Pro Modified drivers to join in the celebration, including two-time and reigning NEOPMA champion Mike Decker Jr. and son Mike “Hollywood” Decker III, Derek Ward, Kevin McCurdy, Tommy Gray, Andy Jensen, Fredy Scriba, Matt Deitsch Jr., Dean Marinis, James Beadling, Carl Stevens Jr., Spencer Hyde, Jay Santos, Bubba Greene, and more.

“We’ve been very fortunate over the years to build a loyal group of racers,” Mazzorana said. “We have nearly 40 dues-paying members, which I think says a lot about a small club like ours. These teams have been racing with us all season, and it will be fun to get everyone together for one big race to close out 31 years.”

Along with the NEOPMA 31st anniversary race, MIR’s Superchargers Showdown will feature the Hanna Motorsports Jet Funny Cars, wheelstanders, Warriors Outlaw, MPC Real Street, J&R Promotions Top Sportsman, DMV N/T Heavy Hitters, DMV N/T Heavy Hitters Street, Top ET, Modified ET, and Jr. Dragster.

Teams will have the opportunity to test on Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to prepare for the first qualifying session at 8 p.m. Additional qualifying sessions are set for Saturday at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., with the first round of eliminations running under the lights at 8 p.m. Eliminations are scheduled to continue Sunday at 11 a.m.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Tickets are available at the gate for $25 on Friday and Sunday and $30 on Saturday. Junior tickets (ages 12-15) are available for $10 per day, Kids tickets (ages 6-11) are $5 per day, and children 5 and under get in free. A weekend pass is available for $60.

For more info about NEOPMA and the 31st Anniversary Race at the Superchargers Showdown, visit www.NEOutlawProMods.com or www.GoRaceMIR.com.