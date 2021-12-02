NEOPMA Releases Schedule for 30th Anniversary Season

The Northeast Outlaw Pro Mod Association (NEOPMA) will celebrate its 30th season of competition in 2022 with a full schedule made up of eight points races and an invitational, non-points race. The season will conclude with a special $30,000-to-win race at Maryland International Raceway.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the fact that we’re celebrating 30 years of fast doorslammer racing in 2022,” said John Mazzorana, founder and president of NEOPMA. “This club and its members have seen the highs and lows of the sport over the last 30 years and we’ve stood the test of time. We’ve adapted to keep up with the changing trends in the sport, but we’ve always acted in the interest of providing a safe, fun place for racers to compete and put on a show for the fans at the tracks that bring us in.”

The season will kick off at Maryland International Raceway’s Door Wars, April 29-May 1. The schedule continues with stops at Atco Dragway (May 13-14), Cecil County Dragway (June 3-4), and Empire Dragway (June 17-18). U.S. 13 Dragway will host an invitational eight-car, non-points race on July 8-9. NEOPMA will then return to Empire (August 5-6), MDIR (August 19-20), and Cecil County (Sept 2-4) before wrapping up the 30th anniversary season at MDIR for the $30,000-to-win special event.

“I was overwhelmed by the interest we had from tracks looking to book our races for 2022,” Mazzorana said. “Our racers really made an impact this season. We had our first race at Empire Dragway this season, and they wanted to bring us back twice next season. We partnered with five great tracks for what we believe is going to be one of our best seasons yet.”

The $30,000-to-win season finale at MDIR will be a fitting way to close out the season. The race will feature a 32-car or all-run field, with payouts down to the 16th car. The runner-up will receive $4,000.

“We knew we had to do something special to celebrate our 30th season,” Mazzorana said. “Working together with Royce Miller at one of our longtime host tracks, MDIR, as well as our club sponsors, we put together this $30,000 race to end the season in a big way. We invite any and all Pro Mod racers to join us at every race in 2022, but especially the season finale.”

2022 Northeast Outlaw Pro Mod Association Schedule

April 29-May 1 – Maryland International Raceway – MDIR Door Wars (points race)

May 13-14 – Atco Dragway – Points race

June 3-4 – Cecil County Dragway – Points race

June 17-18 – Empire Dragway – Points race

July 8-9 – U.S. 13 Dragway – Invitational 8 car-field, non-points race

August 5-6 – Empire Dragway – Points race

August 19-20 – Maryland International Raceway – Points race

Sept. 2-4 – Cecil County Dragway – Yellowbullet Nationals (points race)

Sept. 30-Oct 2 – Maryland International Raceway – NEOPMA 30th Anniversary (points race)

For more info on the 2022 NEOPMA schedule, visit www.NEOutlawProMods.com.

