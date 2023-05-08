NEOPMA Ready to Get Back On Track at House of Chaos Door Car Fury

Just a few weeks after rain put a stop to the official Northeast Outlaw Pro Mod Association (NEOPMA) season opener, the eighth-mile Pro Mod series is geared up for the House of Chaos Door Car Fury this weekend, May 12-13, at Maple Grove Raceway. It’s NEOPMA’s first time back at Maple Grove since the Koretsky family purchased the historic Pennsylvania track in 2022.

“Our whole group is really looking forward to getting back to Maple Grove this weekend,” said John Mazzorana, founder and president, NEOPMA. “The Koretsky family has made major changes to the facility since we last raced there, and they’re just getting started. We’re very proud that they decided to bring us in and make us a part of their Door Car Fury event.”

Starting at Door Car Fury, the NEOPMA is testing out a new split-class format. Supercharged combinations will compete in one class, while turbocharged and nitrous-assisted entries will face off in the other class.

“In an effort to attract more nitrous and turbo cars, we’ve decided to split up into two classes this season,” Mazzorana said. “It’s a departure from what we’ve done over the last few years, but we’re always looking for ways to accommodate the needs of our racers. We’ve already seen a positive response from a lot of the nitrous teams.”

Pre-entries in the nitrous/turbo class include four-time NEOPMA champion Fredy Scriba, quarter-mile nitrous record holder Dean Marinis, and Andy Jensen in his record-setting single-turbo small-block Camaro.

Drivers expected to compete in the all-supercharged class are two-time and reigning NEOPMA champion Mike Decker Jr. and son Mike “Hollywood” Decker III, Hard Racing teammates Tyler Hard and Kevin McCurdy, Steve King, Tommy Gray, Derek Ward, Chuck Ulsch, and “Nova” Joe Albrecht in Fletcher Cox’s ProCharged ’69 Camaro.

“We have a great group of teams racing with us this season, and specifically at this event,” Mazzorana said. “I’m proud that we have such loyal members that race with us year in and year out, but it also means a lot that new drivers and teams continue to give us a try. We welcome all Pro Mod teams to come join us this weekend or at any point throughout the 2023 season.”

Along with NEOPMA Pro Mods, Door Car Fury will have other heads-up classes, no-time racing, and bracket racing.

NEOPMA competition at the House of Chaos Door Car Fury will begin Friday with qualifying sessions at 6 and 8 p.m. A final qualifying session is scheduled for noon on Saturday, with elimination rounds following at 3, 5, 7, and 8:30 p.m.

For more info about NEOPMA and the House of Chaos Door Car Fury, visit www.NEOutlawProMods.com or www.MapleGroveRaceway.com.