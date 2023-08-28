Connect with us

News

NEOPMA Racers to Compete for $25,000 at Yellowbullet Nationals

Published

Tara Bowker photo

For the third year in a row, the Northeast Outlaw Pro Mod Association (NEOPMA) will officially take part in the Yellowbullet Nationals, Sept. 1-3, at Cecil County Dragway. While NEOPMA racers have competed in the event for several years, the popular outlaw eighth-mile event is now a points race for the Pro Mod club. NEOPMA members and other competitors in the Pro Mod class will race for a $25,000-to-win prize.

“The Yellowbullet Nationals has become a staple event on our schedule,” said John Mazzorana, founder and president, NEOPMA. “This is one of the biggest races on the East Coast, so it’s an honor for us to be involved. We’re thankful that Jim Halsey and the Cecil County and Yellowbullet teams find value in making our group a part of this race. We’re looking forward to putting on a show for all the fans as we continue to celebrate our 31st season.”

The Pro Mod payout got a sizable boost from Church View Farm, which also provided funding for a pair of four-car shootouts in qualifying.

“Once again Church View Farm has stepped up and enhanced the Pro Mod class at the 2023 Yellowbullet Nationals,” said Jim Halsey, track owner. “Due to their generosity, the winner will now receive $25,000. Plus, we will have a four-car shootout during Q2 and Q3 for both boosted cars and nitrous cars with the winner of each taking home $5,000. Huge thanks to Meade Baldwin and family for their support.”

Mike Decker Jr., the two-time and reigning NEOPMA champion, won the Yellowbullet Nationals for the last two years on his way to back-to-back season championships.

During qualifying, the series will complete the final round from its rain-delayed July race. Derek Ward, who won the last two races in his screw-blown ’69 Camaro, will take on past NEOPMA champion Kevin McCurdy in his ProCharged Hard Racing ’68 Camaro.

In addition to Decker, Ward, and McCurdy, NEOPMA regulars expected to compete at the Yellowbullet Nationals include Tommy Gray, Tyler Hard, Steve King, Andy Jensen, Fredy Scriba, Matt Deitsch Jr., James Beadling, and more.

Cecil County Dragway, celebrating its 60th anniversary this season, has hosted the Yellowbullet Nationals for more than a decade. Along with Pro Mod, the Yellowbullet Nationals will feature Pro 275, Limited Drag Radial, X275, Ultra Street, 8.50 Index, Top Sportsman, Warriors Outlaw, Pro Dial and 10.00 Index.

Qualifying at the Yellowbullet Nationals will begin Friday at 4 p.m. Three additional sessions are scheduled for Saturday. Eliminations will start on Sunday morning.

Tickets are available at the gate for $25 per day or $70 for a full event pass. Kids 12 and under get in free.  

For more info about NEOPMA and the Yellowbullet Nationals, visit www.NEOutlawProMods.com or www.CecilCountyDragway.com.  

