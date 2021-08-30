NEOPMA Racers Set to Take Part in 12th Annual Yellowbullet Nationals

One of the most celebrated doorslammer racing events of the season, the Yellowbullet.com Nationals, returns to Cecil County Dragway this weekend, and the Northeast Outlaw Pro Mod Association (NEOPMA) will be a part of the show. The eighth-mile club expects at least 18 cars to participate in the event, which begins with qualifying on Friday, Sept. 3.

“We’re anticipating another strong showing by our racers at the Yellowbullet Nationals,” said John Mazzorana, founder and president, NEOPMA. “We had 19 out of the 21 cars at the spring Yellowbullet race. The Northeast Outlaw Pro Mod group has helped make the Pro Mod program at Yellowbullet a major success.”

While NEOPMA members have competed in Pro Modified at the Yellowbullet Nationals for several years, this is the first year the event has counted as a points race on the eight-race NEOPMA schedule.

At the 11th running of the Yellowbullet Nationals, which was pushed back to May of this year from its usual Labor Day weekend date in 2020 due to the pandemic, NEOPMA member Steve King qualified No. 1 with a 3.593-second pass in his screw-blown King/Pilot/Miller Corvette. Derek Ward, also a NEOPMA member, rounded out the 16-car field with a 3.699.

“The field was very tight,” Mazzorana said. “All but two cars were NEOPMA cars. It was probably the tightest field and quickest field in Pro Mod history. The track conditions were excellent – the Cecil County team gave us fantastic track prep. I’m sure we’ll see more of the same this weekend.”

Another constant at this weekend’s 12th annual Yellowbullet Nationals will be a pack of diverse, competitive NEOPMA entries. Multiple different power adders and engine combinations are utilized by NEOPMA members, including screw blowers, roots blowers, ProChargers, turbochargers, and nitrous oxide.

“We have some really fast cars going – Mike Achenbach, John Albrecht, Mike Decker Jr., Matt Deitsch Jr., Tommy Gray, Tyler Hard, Kevin McCurdy, Andy Jensen, Steve King, Dave Norris, Ken Quartuccio, Derek Ward and more,” Mazzorana said. “Quite honestly, it’s not going to be a cake walk for [track owner and Pro Modified racer] Jim Halsey or anybody else to beat us. All of our guys are tough racers and it will make for some tight racing.”

Qualifying at the Yellowbullet Nationals will begin with one session on Friday evening and will continue with at least two more sessions on Saturday. Eliminations will kick off at 10 a.m. EST on Sunday.

For more information on the Northeast Outlaw Pro Mod Association, visit www.NEOutlawPromods.com. To learn more about the Yellowbullet Nationals, visit www.CecilCountyDragway.com.

