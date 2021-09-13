NEOPMA Pro Mod Teams to Join Historic Pennsylvania Dutch Classic at Maple Grove

It’s been a season of “firsts” for the Northeast Outlaw Pro Mod Association (NEOPMA), and the long-running Pro Mod club will add another first this weekend when it joins the historic Pennsylvania Dutch Classic at Maple Grove Raceway, September 16-18. It’s the first time the PCRichard.com National Open Drag Racing Series event has served as a NEOPMA points race.

“It’s an honor for our group to be included at this prominent NHRA event,” said John Mazzorana, founder and president, NEOPMA. “This race is known to draw in passionate drag racing fans from all over the Northeast. We have our own long history of putting on a show at Maple Grove, and we’re excited to add to that history this weekend at the Dutch Classic.”

Maryland’s Mike Decker Jr. is the points leader going into the event after winning the Yellowbullet Nationals over Labor Day weekend in his screw-blown Decker’s Salvage Camaro. The former Outlaw 10.5 champion pulled ahead of Fredy Scriba and his nitrous-assisted “Sorcerer” Camaro. Both drivers are on the Maple Grove entry list.

“There’s just one race left on the schedule after Maple Grove, so every round matters a little more this weekend,” Mazzorana said. “Mike Decker and Fredy Scriba are really putting up a fight for the championship as we start to wrap up the season. It’s going to be exciting to watch it all unfold.”

Along with Decker and Scriba, the NEOPMA members expected to attend the Pennsylvania Dutch Classic include Tyler Hard, Kevin McCurdy, Matt Deitsch Jr., Andy Jensen, and Carl Stevens Jr.

NEOPMA qualifying at the Dutch Classic will take place on Friday with sessions at 12 p.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Eastern. Eliminations will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, with the final round set to run at 6:30 p.m.

For more information on the Northeast Outlaw Pro Mod Association, visit www.NEOutlawPromods.com. To learn more about the Pennsylvania Dutch Classic, visit www.MapleGroveRaceway.com.

