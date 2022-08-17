NEOPMA Pro Mod Show Joins MIR’s IHRA Sportsman Spectacular Weekend

As the hot summer months are winding down, the Northeast Outlaw Pro Mod Association (NEOPMA) is returning to Maryland International Raceway this weekend for the sixth race of the series’ 30th anniversary season. The eighth-mile Pro Mod group will race Friday and Saturday, August 19-20, in conjunction with MIR’s IHRA Sportsman Spectacular.

“No matter how many new tracks we work into our schedule, we always enjoy coming back to Maryland International Raceway,” said John Mazzorana, founder and president, NEOPMA. “We’ve been racing at MIR for many years, and Royce Miller and his team always treat us very well. It’s a home track for a lot of our racers, plus the fans in this area love Pro Mod racing. We’re excited to race at MIR this weekend, and we can’t wait to come back in late September for our $30,000-to-win, 30th anniversary season finale.”

A full list of NEOPMA racers is expected to take part in the event, including numerous Maryland natives. Defending NEOPMA champion and current points leader Mike Decker Jr. and his son, Mike “Hollywood” Decker III, are both on the list, as well as defending event winner Fredy Scriba, Matt Deitsch, Derrick Ford, Tyler Hard, Kevin McCurdy, Andy Jensen, Steve King, Dave Norris, Derek Ward, and several more talented racers.

“I really appreciate all the drivers and teams who are planning to join us this weekend,” Mazzorana said. “Between busy schedules with work and racing, as well as the parts shortages facing our industry, we recognize the challenges racers are working through to get to the track. We certainly appreciate their efforts to put on a show for the fans.”

Along with thanking the race teams, Mazzorana noted his appreciation for the NEOPMA’s manufacturer sponsors; Jerry Bickel Race Cars, VP Racing Fuels, American Racing Headers, U.S. Auto Supply, ATI Performance Products; and club sponsors: Fred Scriba, Gene Pilot, Brian Hard, Dave Hance, Kurt Steding, Kevin Koch, and Harry Pappas.

NEOPMA teams will have the opportunity to test at MIR before going into the first qualifying session at 8 p.m. on Friday. Additional qualifying sessions are scheduled for Saturday at noon and 3 p.m., while eliminations will begin at 6 p.m. The race is set to conclude Saturday night.

For more info on the Northeast Outlaw Pro Mod Association, visit www.NEOutlawProMods.com. For more on Maryland International Raceway, visit www.GoRaceMIR.com.

