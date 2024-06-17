NEOPMA/PMRA Pro Modifieds Ready for Empire Dragway Showdown This Weekend

The Pro Modifieds of the Northeast Outlaw Pro Mod Association (NEOPMA) and Pro Modified Racing Association (PMRA) will return to Empire Dragway in Leicester, NY this weekend in the first of two scheduled weekend shows for 2024. Last year, Pro Modifieds from both series ran successfully on the New York state eighth-mile drag strip and this year’s event promises to provide more action and cars in this popular door-slammer class.

“It is always a pleasure to return to Empire Dragway. The facility is first class and Jerry Scaccia, his family and officials go above and beyond to prepare an excellent racing surface,” stated John Mazzorana of the NEOPMA. “We hope to have over 20 pro modified cars attending, breaking track records and giving fans one of the best shows ever. Empire Dragway is one of the best tracks in North America and combined with our two associations, it is the perfect formula for an amazing race.”

Expected Pro Modifieds for this weekend’s show include James Beadling, Cedrick Beaulieu, Gary Courtier, Mike Decker Jr., Mike (Hollywood) Decker III, John Glekas/Pierre Chicoine Team, Paulo Giust, Jack Grainy, Andy Jensen, Kenny Lang, Louis Ouimette, Chris Russo, Melanie Salemi, Jay Santos, Mike Stawicki, Claude St. Maurice, Dave Texido, John Vergotz and Derek Ward.

Along with a strong Pro Modified presence, the Quick 32 Sportsman Series and Pro Bike & Sled Series (PBSS) will also compete at the Empire Northeast Outlaw Pro Mod Challenge VI and VII on June 21- 22 and August 16-17, plus a standalone event on September 13-14, 2024. The Quick 32 Sportsman Series includes a Top Sportsman and Top Dragster qualified field of 32 teams and the Pro Bike & Sled Series (PBSS) is comprised of a qualified field of 16 quick motorcycles and snowmobiles.

Quick 32 Sportsman Series entries include Tim Antinora, Brett Bennett, Jessica Bennett, Craig Chadderdon, Scott Church, Art Cioffi, Charlie Emler Jr., Buddy Forrest, Dan Germano, Andy Gregoire, Bob Jaus, Don Kiekel, Billy Leber, Doug Lynden, Tony Madonia, Gary O’Connell, Anthony Platania, Cody Reome, Mark Romanofsky, Tyler Rudolph, Tom Simone, Bill Stevens and Ron Szewczyk, who will do battle with Dave Burchell, Luke DeJonge, Jeff Gabel, Brooklyn Noakes, Phil Sampson, Kayden Wicke and Wilson & Grey, all of Ontario. Included in the Pro Bike & Sled Series (PBSS) entries is Nicole Albin, Lee Burgess, Josh Costra, Ron Dean, Peter Edwards, Dick Nearhoof, Bill Pippard, Mike Puglia and Bob Salerno.

Qualifying for all classes will be held Friday, June 21, at 6:00 pm and 8:00 pm and Saturday, June 22, at noon, with eliminations starting at 2:00 pm Saturday.

Empire Dragway will also offer a Box and No Box Eliminator program. Spectators can go to EmpireDragway.com for schedule, admission and camping details.

Visit the Northeast Outlaw Pro Mod Association at neoutlawpromods.com, the Pro Modified Racing Association at facebook.com/promodifiedracing, the Quick 32 Sportsman Series at facebook.com/quick32, the Pro Bike & Sled Series (PBSS) at facebook.com/probikeandsledseries and Empire Dragway at EmpireDragway.com for more information and event updates.

This story was originally published on June 17, 2024.

