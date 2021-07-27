NEOPMA Heads to Empire Dragway for Inaugural Northeast Outlaw Pro Mod Challenge

The Northeast Outlaw Pro Mod Association (NEOPMA) summer break will come to an end this week as the eighth-mile Pro Mod group heads to New York’s Empire Dragway for the inaugural Northeast Outlaw Pro Mod Challenge, July 30-31. A field of over 20 Pro Mod drivers will be on hand to put on a show for the doorslammer-hungry local fans.

“This is going to be a super race with lots of new racers, a great facility, fantastic track prep, warm hospitality and increased payouts,” said John Mazzorana, founder and president, NEOPMA. “We expect about 20-plus cars. Some will come early for testing and should be prepared for lots of great racing and fun.”

While NEOPMA is new to Empire Dragway, its presence in the Northeast has been well-established since the 1990s. The group has evolved and grown to accommodate new technology, performance trends and racer preferences. Engine combinations utilizing roots blowers, screw blowers, ProChargers, turbochargers, or nitrous oxide are all allowed, leading to a diverse, competitive field.

“At our last race, the top 3 qualifiers all ran 3.59s and they each used different power adders,” Mazzorana said. “That really speaks to the level of parity we’ve been able to achieve over 20-plus years of Pro Mod racing. Fans can expect another tight field and close racing at the Northeast Outlaw Pro Mod Challenge.”

Drivers on the pre-entry list include Tommy “Undertaker” Gray, “Mountain Man” Mike Achenbach, Andy Jensen, Ken Quartuccio, Mike Decker Jr., Derek Ward, Steve King, and 2019 NEOPMA champion Dave Norris.

A number of New York-based teams are also expected to be in attendance, including Matt Deitsch, Melanie Salemi, Joe Albrecht, and Jason White.

Racers will have the opportunity to race for increased prize money at the Empire race, with $7,000 going to the winner and $2,000 to the runner-up. Semifinalists will receive $800, quarterfinalists will receive $700, and first-round losers will get $600. The No. 1 qualifier will receive $250 cash and $200 in VP Racing Fuels gift cards.

Drivers who don’t qualify or who lose in the first round can participate in the consolation race, which will pay $500 to the winner with 4-6 cars or $1,000 to the winner with 7-8 cars.

The increase in prize money is due to the support of NEOPMA sponsor members Brian Hard, Fred Scriba, Gene Pilot, Dave Hance, Kurt Steding and Kevin Koch, as well as track owner Jerry Scaccia. Mazzorana is also grateful for support from NEOPMA’s manufacturer sponsors: American Racing Headers, ATI Performance, Jerry Bickel Race Cars, Canvas Plus Inc., Star Transporters, VP Racing Fuels, and USA Auto Supply Products.

Empire Dragway will host a prerace test session for NEOPMA competitors on Thursday, July 29, with additional testing following on Friday. Qualifying will kick off on Friday night. The second and third qualifying sessions will be contested on Saturday, followed by eliminations Saturday night.

Fans can learn more about the Northeast Outlaw Pro Mod Challenge at Empire Dragway by visiting www.NEOutlawProMods.com or www.EmpireDragway.com.

