NEOPMA Heads to Cecil County for First of Three 2023 Appearances

The 31st season of Northeast Outlaw Pro Mod Association (NEOPMA) competition will continue this weekend when the eighth-mile Pro Mod series returns to Cecil County Dragway for the first of its three races there this season. The Strange Engineering Outlaw Street Car Shootout, June 2-3, will see the NEOPMA stars join the monthly Outlaw Street Car Shootout lineup of heads-up small-tire and sportsman classes.

“Cecil County Dragway has always been a fantastic host track for us, and we’re looking forward to getting back there this weekend,” said John Mazzorana, founder and president, NEOPMA. “As a veteran Pro Mod racer himself, Jim Halsey [track owner] knows what our racers need, so the track prep is always incredible. Fans can expect some big numbers and close racing this weekend.”

“We already have two NEOPMA cars here testing with us on Wednesday,” Halsey said. “It should be pretty fast. It’s going to be hot Friday, but Saturday is going to be very nice weather. If you’re into fast doorslammers, this is definitely the place to be this weekend.”

This event is a double race for NEOPMA, as the series will complete eliminations from its last race at Maple Grove Raceway’s House of Chaos Door Car Fury. The Maple Grove race was rained out after qualifying, so eliminations will be contested during qualifying at Cecil County.

“It’s been a tough start to the season with rain affecting our first two races,” Mazzorana said. “But we saw numerous drivers dip into the 3.60-second zone in qualifying at Maple Grove. I’m sure we’ll see even more of that this weekend as drivers attempt to not only qualify, but also win rounds within qualifying.”

The Pro Mod class will be divided into two different groups, one for screw blowers, roots blowers, and ProChargers, and one for nitrous oxide and turbochargers.

Drivers expected to compete this weekend include Steve King, Kevin McCurdy, Tyler Hard, Derek Ward, and “Nova” Joe Albrecht. Several heavy hitters in the series hail from Maryland, like two-time and defending NEOPMA champion Mike Decker Jr., son Mike “Hollywood” Decker III, Fredy Scriba in the “Sorcerer” Camaro, and Ed Burnley in the “Iron Man” Camaro.

“It’s no secret Maryland is a hot bed of fast doorslammer racing on the East Coast,” Mazzorana said. “We have four races in Maryland this season, and that’s because the fans, the tracks, and the racers here love Pro Mod racing. Some of our top teams are from this area, so it’s also a great opportunity for them to race in front of their home state crowd.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Along with the NEOPMA Pro Mods, the Strange Engineering Outlaw Street Car Shootout will include competition in Pro 275, Limited Drag Radial, Ultra Street, Top Sportsman, Super Street, Pro Street, 8.50 Index, 10.00 Index, 11.50 Index, and Pro Dial.

NEOPMA competition at the Strange Engineering Outlaw Street Car Shootout will begin Friday with qualifying sessions at 6 and 8:30 p.m. A final qualifying session is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Saturday, with elimination rounds to follow.

Tickets are available at the gate for $20 on Friday and $25 on Saturday.

For more info about NEOPMA and the Strange Engineering Outlaw Street Car Shootout, visit www.NEOutlawProMods.com or www.CecilCountyDragway.com.