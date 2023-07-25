NEOPMA Bringing Heat to Cecil County for Second Appearance

With highs in the mid-90s forecasted for this weekend, the Pro Modified racers of the Northeast Outlaw Pro Mod Association (NEOPMA) will have to adapt and overcome when they compete at Cecil County Dragway’s Strange Engineering Outlaw Street Car Shootout, July 28-29. The event schedule and lineup has been adjusted due to the summer heat, and the series and its racers plans to do whatever it takes to put on a show for the fans.

“These summer races are always tough,” said John Mazzorana, founder and president, NEOPMA. “No one likes to race in such hot conditions, but Jim Halsey (track owner) and his team have made the necessary changes to the schedule to avoid running in the hottest parts of the day. The Cecil County track prep is always top notch, and our teams are experienced enough to make strong passes no matter the conditions.”

NEOPMA racers expected to compete this weekend include Ed “The Iron Man” Burnley, Johnny Camp, Tommy Gray, teammates Tyler Hard and Kevin McCurdy, Fredy Scriba, Matt Deitsch Jr., Derek Ward, Andy Jensen, reigning series champion Mike Decker Jr., Mike “Hollywood” Decker III, and more.

“We’re expecting a full fields of Pro Mods split up between screw blowers, roots blowers, turbochargers, ProChargers, and nitrous,” Mazzorana said. “Come on out to see side-by-side racing by some of the quickest and fastest drivers in the country, including several of Maryland’s own.”

As the NEOPMA enters the second half of its 31st anniversary season, Mazzorana and the NEOPMA team are quick to thank the series sponsors for their support.

We couldn’t do this without our manufacturer sponsors like VP Racing Fuels, ATI Performance, USA Auto Parts, Jerry Bickel Race Cars, and Canvas Plus,” said Mazzorana, “along with member sponsors like Brian Hard, Fred Scriba, Gene Pilot, Kurt Steding, and Harry Pappas.”

Along with the NEOPMA Pro Mods, the Strange Engineering Outlaw Street Car Shootout will include competition in Ultra Street, Top Sportsman, Super Street, Pro Street, 8.50 Index, 10.00 Index, 11.50 Index, and Pro Dial.

The revised schedule for the weekend has qualifying kicking off at 7 p.m., with the second qualifying session to follow. A third session is scheduled for 9 a.m., followed by eliminations.

Tickets are available at the gate for $20 on Friday and $25 on Saturday.

For more info about NEOPMA and the Strange Engineering Outlaw Street Car Shootout, visit www.NEOutlawProMods.com or www.CecilCountyDragway.com.