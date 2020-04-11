Tech
Need Something for Your Car? These Businesses Are Ready to Ship!
America’s Grand Reopening is just around the corner and we’ll be drag racing again! The list below provides the status of many of drag racing’s leading companies. Most are open for business and shipping NOW. Make sure your car is ready to hit the track and place an order with one of these fine companies today. Tell them DI sent you!
Last updated: 4:45pm CDT 4/11/20
A-1 speed and Custom
Fully open – business as usual
10 percent off to first responders/medical workers
www.a1speedandcustom.com | 540-371-9926
Advanced Fuel Dynamics
Fully open – business as usual
15% off sitewide Stay at Home and Work on Your Car event
Ship times 1-2 business days to ship, 2-3 days in transit (US Orders)
www.advancedfueldynamics.com
AEM Performance Electronics
Fully open – business as usual
We are open and manufacturing and shipping products. All non-essential workers are working remotely, so please be patient if you contact technical support by phone (310) 484-2322. For faster support email: gentech@aemelectronics.com and emstech@aemelectronics.com for programmable engine management system support.
www.aemelectronics.com
Beck Racing Engines
Fully open – business as usual
Coronavirus Special – FREE Shipping & 6 Pack of Toilet Paper
www.beckracingengines.com | Best to call (602) 477-1700
Bell Signs
Fully open – business as usual
www.bellsignsnj.com | 732.738.0010
C&J Auto Accessories LLC
Physical location/store closed but taking orders by phone or online
Brava Racing Oil 10W40 or 20W50 1qt $8.00
(407) 255-4931
Chassis Engineering
Fully open – business as usual – Open 9am – 5pm EST
April Sale on most C/E product line. Starts April 11, 2020
www.chassisengineering.com | 800-327-9402
The Chassis Shop
Fully open – business as usual
Sign up for our E-newsletters for special offers and announcements
www.chassisshop.com | 800-530-9494
Contender Performance Products / Shifnoid
Physical location/store closed but taking orders by phone or online
Phones 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM – Shipping schedule normal
www.contenderperformance.com | 800-279-3724
Dart Machinery
Physical location/store closed but taking orders by phone or online
Mon-Fri 8:00am-6:00pm – Reduced prepaid freight
www.dartheads.com | (248) 362-1188
Diamond Pistons
Physical location/store closed but taking orders by phone or online
Mon- Fri 8:00am-5:00pm – Free Shipping
Www.diamondracing.net
Fall Advertising
Fully open – business as usual
619 742 9977
Fastfish Motorsports
Fully open – business as usual
www.fastfishmotorsports.com | (352) 799-4527
Frankenstein Engine Dynamics
Fully open – business as usual
817-556-2434
FTI Performance
Physical location/store closed but taking orders by phone or online
FTI Tax Time Sale: 25%-35% off triple clutch converters; 10% off ANY lock up converters. Hurry! The Sale ends 4/17. FTI is ready to provide quality customer service and superb products!
866-726-8358
FuelTech USA
Fully open – business as usual
17th Anniversary Sale! Up to $450 OFF + FREE SHIPPING
www.fueltech.net
Gear Vendors Overdrive’s
Fully open – business as usual
www.gearvendors.com | 800-999-9555
Holeshot Wheels
Not open to the public but in full production
5% discount-mention DI
www.holeshotwheels.com | 1-800-372-4533 (Monday-Friday 8-4:30pm)
Hussey Performance, LLC
Fully open – business as usual
(724) 318-8292
JE Pistons
Physical location/store closed but taking orders by phone or online
Mon-Fri 6:00am- 5:00pm PST closed Fridays
www.JEPistons.com | (714)-898-9763
Jerry Bickel Race Cars
Physical location/store closed but taking orders by phone or online
www.jerrybickel.com | 636 356-4727
Jesel, Inc.
Open, taking orders, but utilizing split shifts in manufacturing (Sales and tech lines available 730a to 430p)
732-901-1800
Ken’s Kustom Chassis
Fully open – business as usual
Free Shipping on all Nitrous Express kits
www.kenskustomchassis.com
Kinsler Fuel Injection
Physical location/store closed but taking orders by phone or online
20% off discount code at kinsler.com e-commerce store for complete line of Monster Mesh fuel filters to the Drag Illustrated racing family till April 30th Use the code ‘wes’ at check out
We ship most orders the same day.
www.kinlser.com | 248-362-1145
Line2Line Coatings
Fully open but changing conditions may affect processing and turn-around time
www.line2linecoatings.com
Littlefield Blowers
Fully open – business as usual
1/2 off “basic labor” charges with any service/repair. $200 off all new blower orders.
www.LittlefieldBlowers.com | 714-992-9292
M&M Transmission
Fully open – business as usual
We are offering 10% off on shifters and pit coolers and 12% off on all converter dump valves
573-636-4136 or www.mandmtransmission.com
MAVTV Motorsports Company
Fully open – business as usual
Super deals on national tv ads! Extended payment terms through MAVTV.
serwin@mavtv.com
Maxima Racing Oils
Fully open – business as usual
www.maximausa.com | 619-449-5000
McLeod Racing
Physical location/store closed but taking orders by phone or online
Head over to Summit Racing for a discount on all things McLeod. Hurry! The sale ends 4/11
714-630-2764 – Open 7 am to 4 pm PST
Menscer Motorsports LLC
Open and building product. Visitors by appt. Only (We are not accepting unscheduled walk ins. All set up and on-site work is by appointment only. )
Sale starting Tuesday 4/14 free shipping on all orders over $100 and various items discounted. Check our Facebook page for details and updates
www.menscermotorsports.com | (910) 491-2798
Mothers Polishes-Waxes-Cleaners
Physical location/store closed but taking orders by phone or online
25% off, plus free shipping on orders over $49. Offer valid only to the contiguous 48 States.
www.mothers.com
Nitrous Outlet
Not allowing walk-ins. Other than that Business as usual. (Our showroom is closed to walk-in traffic. Our sales team and marketing team are working from the comforts of home. Warehouse, fabrication, and R&D are still operating as usual. Currently 1 to 2 day ship time.)
The Nitrous Outlet Stimulus Plan… 10% off using Discount code STIM10
For all you racers waiting for the tracks to open up… Now is the perfect time to take advantage of the Nitrous Outlet Bottle trade-in program. Send your old bottles in for a $100 credit towards a new one. (Bottle for Bottle). It’s also a great time to send your intakes in to be plumbed with a new direct port!
www.nitrousoutlet.com | 254-848-4300
NW RADIO
Fully open – business as usual
We are stocked and ready to ship orders
NWRADIO.US | 281-880-4724
OMF Performance Products, Inc.
Fully open – business as usual. We ask that our customers make an appointment before coming in, and call when they arrive so a representative can meet them outside.
www.OMFperformance.com | 951-354-8272
Philadelphia Racing Products
Fully open – business as usual
Save 10% on all online orders plus free shipping with promo code: Spring2020
PRPracingproducts.com
Portatree Timing Systems
Fully open – business as usual
www.portatree.com
Pro Systems Racing Carburetors
Fully open – business as usual
www.prosystemsracing.com
Pro-werks
Fully open – business as usual. Fully operational, with normal business hours.
Sign up for our E-newsletter for special promotions and announcements
www.pro-werks.com | (231) 873-9252
Quarter-Max/RJ Race Cars, Inc.
Physical location/store closed but taking orders by phone or online
quartermax.com | (309) 343-7575
R & R Racing Products
Fully open – business as usual
www.rrconnectingrods.com
Race Part Solutions
Fully open – business as usual
Save 10% on your online order by typing “Corona” in the promotion box at checkout! Stay safe and strong America!!!
Racepartsolutions.com | (561) 375-6277
RaceQuip
Fully open but following government guidelines with most working from home
Racequip.com
RET Racing Engine Technologies
Fully open – business as usual (We are also open Saturday 9:00 am to 4:00 pm EST)
(231) 740-5862
S&W Race Cars / S&W Performance Group
Physical location/store closed but taking orders by phone or online
10% Off Motor Plate Combo Kits
www.swracecars.com
Screamingchicken.com
Physical location/store closed but taking orders by phone or online
We recommend going with ground shipping currently since UPS isn’t guaranteeing express shipping
www.screamingchicken.com (817) 751-9030
Specialty Fasteners
Physical location/store closed but taking orders by phone or online
Specialty-fasteners.com
Steve’s Fast Fuel
Fully open – business as usual
(973) 454-0663
Total Seal
Fully open – business as usual
20% off through the end of April
(800) 847-2753
Transmission Specialties
Open Tuesday and Thursdays 7:30 am – 4:00 pm
www.tsirace.com
Trend Performance
Physical location/store closed but taking orders by phone or online
www.trendperform.com | (586) 447-0400 Mon-Fri 8:00am-5:00pm
Turbos Direct
Fully open – business as usual
(623) 376 2562
Ty-Drive
Fully open – business as usual
336-463-4073
Wiseco Pistons
Physical location/store closed but taking orders by phone or online
Mon-Fri 8:00am-5:00pm
www.wiseco.com
