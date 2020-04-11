Need Something for Your Car? These Businesses Are Ready to Ship!

America’s Grand Reopening is just around the corner and we’ll be drag racing again! The list below provides the status of many of drag racing’s leading companies. Most are open for business and shipping NOW. Make sure your car is ready to hit the track and place an order with one of these fine companies today. Tell them DI sent you!

Last updated: 4:45pm CDT 4/11/20

A-1 speed and Custom

Fully open – business as usual

10 percent off to first responders/medical workers

www.a1speedandcustom.com | 540-371-9926

Advanced Fuel Dynamics

Fully open – business as usual

15% off sitewide Stay at Home and Work on Your Car event

Ship times 1-2 business days to ship, 2-3 days in transit (US Orders)

www.advancedfueldynamics.com

AEM Performance Electronics

Fully open – business as usual

We are open and manufacturing and shipping products. All non-essential workers are working remotely, so please be patient if you contact technical support by phone (310) 484-2322. For faster support email: gentech@aemelectronics.com and emstech@aemelectronics.com for programmable engine management system support.

www.aemelectronics.com

Beck Racing Engines

Fully open – business as usual

Coronavirus Special – FREE Shipping & 6 Pack of Toilet Paper

www.beckracingengines.com | Best to call (602) 477-1700

Bell Signs

Fully open – business as usual

www.bellsignsnj.com | 732.738.0010

C&J Auto Accessories LLC

Physical location/store closed but taking orders by phone or online

Brava Racing Oil 10W40 or 20W50 1qt $8.00

(407) 255-4931

Chassis Engineering

Fully open – business as usual – Open 9am – 5pm EST

April Sale on most C/E product line. Starts April 11, 2020

www.chassisengineering.com | 800-327-9402

The Chassis Shop

Fully open – business as usual

Sign up for our E-newsletters for special offers and announcements

www.chassisshop.com | 800-530-9494

Contender Performance Products / Shifnoid

Physical location/store closed but taking orders by phone or online

Phones 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM – Shipping schedule normal

www.contenderperformance.com | 800-279-3724

Dart Machinery

Physical location/store closed but taking orders by phone or online

Mon-Fri 8:00am-6:00pm – Reduced prepaid freight

www.dartheads.com | (248) 362-1188

Diamond Pistons

Physical location/store closed but taking orders by phone or online

Mon- Fri 8:00am-5:00pm – Free Shipping

Www.diamondracing.net

Fall Advertising

Fully open – business as usual

619 742 9977

Fastfish Motorsports

Fully open – business as usual

www.fastfishmotorsports.com | (352) 799-4527

Frankenstein Engine Dynamics

Fully open – business as usual

817-556-2434

FTI Performance

Physical location/store closed but taking orders by phone or online

FTI Tax Time Sale: 25%-35% off triple clutch converters; 10% off ANY lock up converters. Hurry! The Sale ends 4/17. FTI is ready to provide quality customer service and superb products!

866-726-8358

FuelTech USA

Fully open – business as usual

17th Anniversary Sale! Up to $450 OFF + FREE SHIPPING

www.fueltech.net

Gear Vendors Overdrive’s

Fully open – business as usual

www.gearvendors.com | 800-999-9555

Holeshot Wheels

Not open to the public but in full production

5% discount-mention DI

www.holeshotwheels.com | 1-800-372-4533 (Monday-Friday 8-4:30pm)

Hussey Performance, LLC

Fully open – business as usual

(724) 318-8292

JE Pistons

Physical location/store closed but taking orders by phone or online

Mon-Fri 6:00am- 5:00pm PST closed Fridays

www.JEPistons.com | (714)-898-9763

Jerry Bickel Race Cars

Physical location/store closed but taking orders by phone or online

www.jerrybickel.com | 636 356-4727

Jesel, Inc.

Open, taking orders, but utilizing split shifts in manufacturing (Sales and tech lines available 730a to 430p)

732-901-1800

Ken’s Kustom Chassis

Fully open – business as usual

Free Shipping on all Nitrous Express kits

www.kenskustomchassis.com

Kinsler Fuel Injection

Physical location/store closed but taking orders by phone or online

20% off discount code at kinsler.com e-commerce store for complete line of Monster Mesh fuel filters to the Drag Illustrated racing family till April 30th Use the code ‘wes’ at check out

We ship most orders the same day.

www.kinlser.com | 248-362-1145

Line2Line Coatings

Fully open but changing conditions may affect processing and turn-around time

www.line2linecoatings.com

Littlefield Blowers

Fully open – business as usual

1/2 off “basic labor” charges with any service/repair. $200 off all new blower orders.

www.LittlefieldBlowers.com | 714-992-9292

M&M Transmission

Fully open – business as usual

We are offering 10% off on shifters and pit coolers and 12% off on all converter dump valves

573-636-4136 or www.mandmtransmission.com

MAVTV Motorsports Company

Fully open – business as usual

Super deals on national tv ads! Extended payment terms through MAVTV.

serwin@mavtv.com

Maxima Racing Oils

Fully open – business as usual

www.maximausa.com | 619-449-5000

McLeod Racing

Physical location/store closed but taking orders by phone or online

Head over to Summit Racing for a discount on all things McLeod. Hurry! The sale ends 4/11

714-630-2764 – Open 7 am to 4 pm PST

Menscer Motorsports LLC

Open and building product. Visitors by appt. Only (We are not accepting unscheduled walk ins. All set up and on-site work is by appointment only. )

Sale starting Tuesday 4/14 free shipping on all orders over $100 and various items discounted. Check our Facebook page for details and updates

www.menscermotorsports.com | (910) 491-2798

Mothers Polishes-Waxes-Cleaners

Physical location/store closed but taking orders by phone or online

25% off, plus free shipping on orders over $49. Offer valid only to the contiguous 48 States.

www.mothers.com

Nitrous Outlet

Not allowing walk-ins. Other than that Business as usual. (Our showroom is closed to walk-in traffic. Our sales team and marketing team are working from the comforts of home. Warehouse, fabrication, and R&D are still operating as usual. Currently 1 to 2 day ship time.)

The Nitrous Outlet Stimulus Plan… 10% off using Discount code STIM10

For all you racers waiting for the tracks to open up… Now is the perfect time to take advantage of the Nitrous Outlet Bottle trade-in program. Send your old bottles in for a $100 credit towards a new one. (Bottle for Bottle). It’s also a great time to send your intakes in to be plumbed with a new direct port!

www.nitrousoutlet.com | 254-848-4300

NW RADIO

Fully open – business as usual

We are stocked and ready to ship orders

NWRADIO.US | 281-880-4724

OMF Performance Products, Inc.

Fully open – business as usual. We ask that our customers make an appointment before coming in, and call when they arrive so a representative can meet them outside.

www.OMFperformance.com | 951-354-8272

Philadelphia Racing Products

Fully open – business as usual

Save 10% on all online orders plus free shipping with promo code: Spring2020

PRPracingproducts.com

Portatree Timing Systems

Fully open – business as usual

www.portatree.com

Pro Systems Racing Carburetors

Fully open – business as usual

www.prosystemsracing.com

Pro-werks

Fully open – business as usual. Fully operational, with normal business hours.

Sign up for our E-newsletter for special promotions and announcements

www.pro-werks.com | (231) 873-9252

Quarter-Max/RJ Race Cars, Inc.

Physical location/store closed but taking orders by phone or online

quartermax.com | (309) 343-7575

R & R Racing Products

Fully open – business as usual

www.rrconnectingrods.com

Race Part Solutions

Fully open – business as usual

Save 10% on your online order by typing “Corona” in the promotion box at checkout! Stay safe and strong America!!!

Racepartsolutions.com | (561) 375-6277

RaceQuip

Fully open but following government guidelines with most working from home

Racequip.com

RET Racing Engine Technologies

Fully open – business as usual (We are also open Saturday 9:00 am to 4:00 pm EST)

(231) 740-5862

S&W Race Cars / S&W Performance Group

Physical location/store closed but taking orders by phone or online

10% Off Motor Plate Combo Kits

www.swracecars.com

Screamingchicken.com

Physical location/store closed but taking orders by phone or online

We recommend going with ground shipping currently since UPS isn’t guaranteeing express shipping

www.screamingchicken.com (817) 751-9030

Specialty Fasteners

Physical location/store closed but taking orders by phone or online

Specialty-fasteners.com

Steve’s Fast Fuel

Fully open – business as usual

(973) 454-0663

Total Seal

Fully open – business as usual

20% off through the end of April

(800) 847-2753

Transmission Specialties

Open Tuesday and Thursdays 7:30 am – 4:00 pm

www.tsirace.com

Trend Performance

Physical location/store closed but taking orders by phone or online

www.trendperform.com | ‭(586) 447-0400‬ Mon-Fri 8:00am-5:00pm

Turbos Direct

Fully open – business as usual

(623) 376 2562

Ty-Drive

Fully open – business as usual

336-463-4073

Wiseco Pistons

Physical location/store closed but taking orders by phone or online

Mon-Fri 8:00am-5:00pm

www.wiseco.com

