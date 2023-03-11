National Debt Relief Set to Start Season with Justin Ashley

Justin Ashley Racing announced Friday a partnership with National Debt Relief, the country’s largest debt relief company. The partnership will begin with the season opening NHRA Gatornationals, March 9-12, at Gainesville Raceway and continue throughout the first three races of the 2023 NHRA season.

National Debt Relief will have branding on Ashley’s 12,000-horsepower Phillips Connect Toyota Top Fuel dragster on the top and sides of the rear wing, mud flaps and injectors. Ashley will be focused on the communication and promotion of National Debt Relief’s messaging through various media outlets and during the Pep Boys All-Star Callout specialty race which will be contested during the Gatornationals.

“National Debt Relief’s willingness to go above and beyond to ensure the best outcome for their clients is invaluable and I am very grateful for the opportunity to partner with their powerful team,” said Ashley, a multiple time Top Fuel national event winner. “Just as our team works tirelessly to win races, National Debt Relief does the same to help their clients effectively settle their debt and get back to the life they deserve. Although some of our fans have benefited from National Debt Relief, I look forward to formally introducing National Debt Relief to the NHRA community – offering the brand as a resource and helping to provide those that need it the peace of mind that comes with debt relief.”

National Debt Relief has helped hundreds of thousands of people – including NHRA fans – resolve unsecured debt and achieve financial independence over the past decade – bringing consumers back to living their lives and away from focusing on debt. To proactively drive the conversation about debt relief and inspire people to take control, National Debt Relief has partnered with Justin Ashley to expand their awareness with NHRA fans.

“We are looking forward to working with Justin and spreading the message of how National Debt Relief can change people’s lives for the better,” said Jeff Biesman, National Debt Relief’s Chief Marketing Officer. “We are committed to helping our clients get their lives back, and since 2009, we’ve successfully helped more than 400,000 people get out of debt. This is more important now than ever before – as Americans are relying on credit cards more than ever, prices remain inflated, people are having trouble making payments on time, and credit card balances are at an all-time high.”

The program will kick off in Gainesville, Florida, at the season opening NHRA Gatornationals on March 9, 2023. Racing action will include four qualifying sessions and final eliminations on Sunday, March 12, which will be televised nationally on FS1 and FOX.