MWDRS Welcomes Voss Wheelie Bars as Title Sponsor of Top Sportsman Class

The Summit Racing Equipment Mid-West Drag Racing Series (MWDRS) is proud to welcome Voss Wheelie Bars to its family. Voss will be the Official Wheelie Bar of the series as well as the title sponsor of the Top Sportsman class.

“We are extremely excited to bring our brand to the Mid-West Drag Racing series,” states Cory Voss, owner, Voss Wheelie Bars. “This is our first year doing any major sponsorships and we are excited to be partnering with MWDRS. As the official wheelie bar of the MWDRS, we are committed to bringing the best in carbon fiber wheelie bars to you, the racers. We also offer a full line of carbon products including Ratchet bars, 2-piece push bars, steering columns, wing strut kits, and more!”

Their Motto “Stronger, Lighter, Faster” is the theme of this family-owned and operated business from a family that lives and breathes high performance engines. Lead engine builder Kenny Voss has driven everything from Pro Street to Pro Stock and has been in the industry for over 30 years. Cory Voss has built a reputation tuning and engineering side-by-side with his father. Cory currently serves as crew chief for the Voss Racing Engines Pro 632 team. Cory is the lead engineer and oversees all the design and development of the Voss Engineering products including wheelie bars, push bars, and more.

“Cory and the Voss Family have a huge presence in the drag racing industry on the East Coast,” states Ellen Eschenbacher, Event Marketing Director, MWDRS. “We are very pleased they want to expand and include our diverse racing series. Cory is offering contingency to give back to the racers as well as racer discounts. Voss Wheelie Bars will be on-site in our vendor midway as well to serve all our racers.”

