MWDRS to Crown Two Event Winners in One Weekend at Spring Throwdown in T-Town

The spring edition of Osage Casino & Hotel Tulsa Raceway Park’s popular Throwdown in T-Town got even bigger when eliminations were postponed at the recent Summit Racing Equipment Mid-West Drag Racing Series (MWDRS) presented by J&A Service Memphis Nationals two weeks ago. Now, it’s race week again and racers are traveling to Tulsa to put on a show for the Throwdown fans.

“This has become a nationally recognized, can’t-miss event,” said Keith Haney, owner of the MWDRS and co-owner of Tulsa Raceway Park. “Fans have come to expect a thrilling, diverse show at the Throwdown, and they absolutely pack the place. Racers come from all over the country because they want to put on a great show in front of a huge crowd. It’s a win-win for everyone involved. And now with two races in one, it’s going to be an even bigger show.”

Racing will start Thursday evening beginning with eliminations from the Memphis race. The sportsman and Jr. Dragster classes completed first round of eliminations at Memphis, while Stroud Safety Pro Mod and J&A Service Top Alcohol Funny Car will start with first round. The final rounds from the Memphis race will be contested Friday morning before starting the Tulsa race qualifying in the evening.

“I know it’s a lot to pack into three days, but we know we can do it,” Haney said. “These racers and teams are capable of getting their cars turned around quickly, and the MWDRS and TRP officials will be making sure things move along smoothly. And we’ve done it before. Our goal is to get both races completed on time Saturday night so we can get everyone home in time for Mother’s Day.”

The headliners for the Throwdown in T-Town are Stroud Safety Pro Mod and J&A Service Top Alcohol Funny Car. The No. 1 qualifiers from the Memphis Nationals are Dustin Nesloney in Pro Mod and Annie Whiteley in Top Alcohol Funny Car.

Along with Pro Mod and Top Alcohol Funny Car, MWDRS classes at the Throwdown will include Voss Wheelie Bars Top Sportsman and Race Star Wheels Top Dragster, as well as B&C Trailers Pro Jr. Dragster and Zimmerman Properties Sportsman Jr. Dragster.

New for 2022, the spring Throwdown in T-Town, as well as the fall running in October, will include the Dave’s Claremore RV Pro Street class. Spearheaded by Dave Pierce of Dave’s Claremore RV, the class will run a 4.20 index utilizing a Pro tree with no handicapped start. The class is open to true doorslammers with a Pro Street appearance – working headlights and taillights are even required.

“We love Pro Street here in Tulsa,” Haney said. “This is a great chance to get some racers who maybe stepped away back in the game. There are so many ex-Pro Stock cars around that need to get back on track.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Additional classes on the Throwdown in T-Town lineup include Outlaw Gassers, 6.0 Index, Super Pro, and Foot Brake.

Free tickets for the Throwdown in T-Town are available online.

MWDRS Memphis eliminations will begin Thursday at 6 p.m. and will continue in Thursday evening before wrapping up with the final rounds on Friday at 11 a.m. Racers will be able to test from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m., with MWDRS Tulsa qualifying starting at 6 p.m. A final, third qualifying session will follow at 11 a.m. Saturday. Opening ceremonies and first round of eliminations are scheduled to kick off at 4 p.m. Saturday.